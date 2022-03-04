The Brown and White Weekly 03/04/2022

Multimedia editor Layla Warshaw runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

In an announcement made on Tuesday by the COVID Response Team, masks in all indoor and outdoor spaces are now optional. Masks will still be required for riding the bus and visiting the Health and Wellness Center. This policy may be subject to change. Departments, teachers and event organizers remain the right to decide on mask-policies.

Increased demand for oil may lead to gas prices as high as 4 dollars in the Lehigh Valley. AAA ranked Pennsylvania as one of eleven states with the highest gas prices in the U.S. Lehigh Valley gas prices are 85 cents higher than they were this time last year.

Charter Arts High School for the Arts shut down on Feb. 16, located on East 3rd Street following a student-led sit-in the day before. This came as a document outlining allegations of discrimination and harassment circulated among students. The Bethlehem Police Department and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office are now said to be involved with investigating.

On March 3rd, Lehigh’s men’s basketball team won 91 to 77 against Army West Point in the Quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament. They play Colgate next, this Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more sport news, watch our newest Weekly Sports Update with Sydney Staples.

For The Brown and White, Layla Warshaw.