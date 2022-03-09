The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update Feb. 27 – March 6

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.

Lehigh placed fourth overall in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships.

Jordan Wood improved his career-record to 19-0 in the tournament and became a five-time heavyweight champion, making him the first wrestler to have won five individual titles of any weight class.

He scored the only two points of his final bout with a reversal halfway through the second period to beat Cornell.

Seven wrestlers will be representing Lehigh in Detroit, Michigan at the NCAA championships next week. Lehigh qualified five wrestlers outright from the tournament, and received two at-large bids.

Men’s tennis, men’s lacrosse and women’s basketball fell into the win column, while women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse, men’s basketball, softball and baseball both won and lost their matchups.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.