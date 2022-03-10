Lehigh’s official Instagram account is down

The Lehigh University official Instagram account, @LehighU, was removed from the social media site at approximately 2 p.m. on March 8, and university communications still does not have access to the account.

In an email Lindsay Lebresco, director of brand and digital marketing for university communications, said she was told by Meta support the account had violated advertising policy, yet Lehigh was not running ads on Instagram.

In further exchanges with Meta support, Lebresco said she was told that the support team was “unable to provide the exact reason for the restriction,” and that there would be a resolution within 24 to 48 hours of the account being taken down. Lebresco said she remains hopeful that the account, with over 30,000 followers, will be reinstated.

“While this is a frustrating situation, we are heartened by the inquiries by the student community and knowing that Lehigh’s Instagram account is valued by the community,” Lebresco said.