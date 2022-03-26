The Weekly: 03/25/22

Multimedia editor Layla Warshaw runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Layla Warshaw.

In an announcement made on Wednesday by Lehigh Dining, Lower Court of the University Center will be closed on Sundays for the rest of the semester.

This comes after months of staffing shortages that have previously kept Lower Court closed Friday nights and Saturdays.

Elsewhere on campus, you may have noticed prices ticking up.

Dining locations have seen a 6.8% price increase, leading to price changes as high as a dollar or more at both The Grind in FML Library and FUD Truck.

The price change was unprecedented and was part of a price review rooted in external factors, primarily supply chain issues.

On Friday afternoon, Lehigh University participated in Relay for Life, the largest cancer fundraising event of the year for the American Cancer Society.

Starting at Grace Hall, organizations across campus including Greek life, clubs and performance groups were in attendance.

For all new sports, watch the latest Weekly Sports Update with Sydney Staples.

For The Brown and White, Layla Warshaw.