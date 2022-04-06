Brown and White Weekly Sports Update: March 28 – April 3

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.

Lehigh went 8-0 against Lafayette this past weekend, with three of those wins coming from softball.

Jaelynn Chesson was crowned Patriot League Player of the Week and nicknamed “homerun queen” after hitting four home runs this past week, one of them being her ninth of the season, and 29th of her career, in game one of Lehigh’s doubleheader sweep against Lafayette this past Saturday. She now holds the school record for career home runs, breaking the record of 28 previously held by Morgan Decker.

Her home run came after Emily Cimino’s second grand slam of the season.

Men’s and women’s track and field swept Lafayette in their dual meet. Men’s lacrosse won both of their games, while women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis went 1-1 in their matchups. Women’s golf faced tough competition in their tournaments, and baseball both won and lost their games.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.