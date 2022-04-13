Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.

Men’s lacrosse came away from the weekend with a 13-12 win over Bucknell. This marked their third straight win, improving them to 5-0 in the Patriot League, and clinched them a Tournament berth.

The offense was led by Tommy Schelling, who scored a season high of four goals, and Scott Cole, who set a career high with five points behind his three goals and two assists.

Teddy Leggett led the defense with his fourth straight game with six or more groundballs, and James Spence finished with 13 saves, making him second in program history and seventh in Patriot League history.

Men’s and women’s track and field hosted their first outdoor meet of the season and finished with multiple PRs and first-place finishes. Baseball and softball both won and lost their games. Men’s golf finished seventh of 12 teams in their invitational. Men’s tennis won their match, while women’s tennis lost theirs.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.