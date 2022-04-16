The Brown and White Weekly: 04/15/2022

Lifestyle reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo.

Lehigh’s acceptance rate for the class of 2026 is 36 percent.

Director of Admissions Bruce Bunnick expects the university to enroll 1,500 new first year students. This comes after two years of spiking admissions, which rose to 49.5 percent in the fall of 2020.

Bethlehem City Council approved a $1.6 million contract to upgrade South New Street between Third and Morton streets. The project is said to include replacement of the sidewalks, new trees, lighting upgrades, added landscaping and a new overlay to the street. Construction will begin as the weather gets warmer, and it is estimated to be finished by the end of 2022.

And on Saturday, April 9, the South Asian Students Association, India Club and the Asian Cultural Society organized a UC Front Lawn event to celebrate Holi, a Hindu tradition marking the start of spring.

And for everything new in sports, watch the latest Weekly Sports Update with Sydney Staples.

For The Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo.