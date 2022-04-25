The Bethlehem Farmers’ Market in Farrington Square opened for the season on April 21 and will remain open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 10.

The market hosts a variety of new and returning vendors, selling products such as smoothies, natural dog treats, pickles and kombucha. The event also features live music from local artists from noon to 2 p.m.

The Bethlehem Farmers’ Market is hosted by Lehigh’s Office of Sustainability and has helped bring sustainable food and drink options to Lehigh students and the South Bethlehem community for 15 seasons.

The Bethlehem Farmers’ Market weekly newsletter said the market opened a week earlier this year to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and encourages the public to shop with reusable bags to practice sustainability. According to the Office of Sustainability, the market focuses on making fresh local produce and food available to the community and is also a member of the non-profit Buy Fresh, Buy Local – Greater Lehigh Valley.

There were 11 vendors at the market on its opening day including Untamed Ferments, offering locally brewed kombucha, switchel (a drink made from water, vinegar and a sweetener), root beer and nitro tea.

Untamed Ferments owner Erik Sink said he founded the business last March and this is his first year at the farmers’ market.

“There’s a lot of other great vendors and we’re just excited to join in such an awesome market,” Sink said.

Sink said to make his business as sustainable as possible, he has created a reusable bottle system to give back to the Lehigh Valley. He said one percent of all sales at Untamed Ferments is given to 1% for Nature, an environmentally-focused initiative supporting conservation of wildlife habitat, trails, streams and parks.

“People have been very receptive when they’ve tried the product and we’re excited to find customers and people that are as excited about this product as we are,” Sink said.

Another vendor, Joanna Ruocchio, co-owner of Pip & Pop’s Pickles, said she is also excited to be a part of the Bethlehem Farmers’ Market for the first time.

“Everything’s working out and everybody seems to be enjoying it,” Ruocchio said.

Both Sink and Ruocchio said they were glad to see such a large community turnout on opening day.

Malia Wolf, ‘21G, said she was glad to see the market reopen after a cold winter season.

“I missed it,” Wolf said. “I missed getting the sandwiches here. And I like the vibe that it brings and everyone comes out.”

Bizzle’s Bites, selling dog snacks; Lathers & Lotions, selling soap; and Peanut Butter “N” More, selling homemade peanut butter, are some of the returning vendors this year, with new vendors being added in coming weeks.