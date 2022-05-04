The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update: April 25 – May 1

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.

The women’s lacrosse team redeemed themselves with a 12-7 win over Colgate in the Patriot League quarterfinals after losing to them in the regular season finale just three days beforehand. Katia Carnevale scored five goals in the contest, and Emma Eberhardt was named Patriot League Midfielder of the Week with her four goals and one assist.

Men’s golf tied for fourth at the Patriot League Championship. Daniel Song received first-team All-Patriot League after finishing fourth, and Sam Barton received second-team All-Patriot League after tying for tenth.

Men’s tennis fell to Army in the Patriot League semifinals after sweeping Loyola in the quarterfinals. Baseball and softball both won their series matchups for senior weekend. Men’s lacrosse closed the regular season with a loss against Loyola in overtime.

Men’s track and field came away from the final weekend of their regular season competition with 17 personal records, and the women broke two school records and finished with more than 17 PRs.

Women’s rowing went head-to-head in duals against Duquesne and Bucknell. Men’s rowing finished second overall in the MARC Championships.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.