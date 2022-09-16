Lehigh Dining services opened the Hideaway Cafe earlier this semester. Located on the first floor of the Health, Science and Technology building, home to the College of Health, the cafe provides unique food options to students on campus.

Evan Rehrig, marketing manager for Lehigh Dining, said the decision to introduce the cafe to campus was motivated by health. The cafe features smoothie bowls, Starbucks coffee and fresh squeezed orange juice, along with a variety of prepared foods such as sushi and salads, Rehrig said.

He said the cafe’s healthier options tie into the theme of health that is apparent throughout the building.

“The Hideaway is unique,” Rehrig said. “From my marketing perspective, we want to make it a destination point, where you can only get these items at the Hideaway Cafe.”

The Hideaway also provides a large, open seating area for students to work and eat their food.

Rehrig said because of the cafe’s recent opening, many students are not yet aware of the Hideaway as an option on campus. He said marketing strategies for the opening will develop throughout the semester.

Yael Schmoisman, ‘22, who works at the Starbucks within the Hideaway Cafe, said the cafe stands out from the existing options on campus.

“I think there is a certain charm to the clean and calm atmosphere because the Health building is quieter,” Schmoisman said. “It’s not like The Grind or FML. It is quiet, clean, very open and very bright. You can grab healthy food, chill and eat. I wish more people knew that this was an option.”

Schmoisman said the Hideaway had free smoothie bowls and coffees during their staff training sessions in an attempt to gain recognition across campus during the first week.

Rehrig said smoothie bowl sampling will be offered in the next few weeks. He said he hopes students, faculty and staff will become more familiar with the cafe as a result.

There is also fresh squeezed orange juice at the cafe, which is not currently available elsewhere on campus.

“The freshly squeezed orange is incredible,” Rehrig said. “It’s definitely a different drink than bottled orange juice. So I’m hoping that item will make the Hideaway a destination on campus.”

Lillian Mauger, ‘25 said she visited the cafe for the first time earlier this semester.

“The coffee was very good and I’m super excited to go back and try a smoothie bowl,” Mauger said.

The Hideaway will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.