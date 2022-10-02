Editorial: are screens here to stay?

“Is there a Zoom link?”

Hearing this phrase just three years ago, the concept would have seemed foreign. Since March 2020, however, this question has become a normal part of everyday conversation.

And whether it be a classroom lecture, a business meeting or even a funeral, there usually is in fact a Zoom link.

Though the video communication service was technically created in 2011, Zoom did not gain major global traction until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nine years after its founding. As people isolated in their homes, Zoom enabled them to (somewhat) resume their day-to-day routines in a safe, socially distanced way.

The platform has since transformed communication as we know it, allowing users to participate and collaborate in face-to-face discussions regardless of proximity.

Even as in-person contact resurges in popularity, many corporate offices have adopted permanent hybrid policies, requiring employees to come in only a few days a week.

Simply having access to this technology has set the precedent that you never really need to physically go anywhere. As long as you have a smartphone or a computer on hand, you’re basically good to go.

But should that always be the case?

This semester at Lehigh is debatably the most “normal” one since the start of the pandemic. Courses are back to in-person instruction, students and professors are able to interact face-to-face without social distancing protocols and masks are no longer mandated in the classroom.

Following this so-called return to normalcy, many professors have eliminated remote options entirely, offering only in-person lectures. They often evaluate “participation” according to attendance and rarely post content online for students unable to attend.

The idea is that if you don’t show up in person, you don’t get the notes — and circa 2020, this concept was accepted without hesitation. That’s just the way things were.

But now, the prevalence of video-chat technology begs a new question: should Zoom become a permanent part of classroom culture?

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that life can be unpredictable.

Though Zoom initially gained popularity as a way to combat the health risks posed by physical contact, there are many factors that could prevent someone from being able to attend an in-person event beyond just medical ones.

As college students, school is just one facet of our identities. We are forced to balance academic, social and familial obligations daily, which can be challenging. Unforeseen circumstances inevitably come up, and we must adapt to meet them.

With this mentality, it would make sense for Zoom to become a more permanent feature of education, not necessarily replacing in-person instruction but aiding it. If corporate America has shifted over to a more flexible, technology-based model, why aren’t schools doing the same?

However, it is ultimately impossible to replicate the educational and personal benefits of in-person learning through a screen.

Research conclusively shows that in-person instruction is far more effective than virtual learning in terms of academic success at both the primary and higher education levels.

It’s challenging for younger children to stay focused without individualized teacher attention and hard for them to overcome the distractions of being surrounded by family members at home. In a survey, educators said it’s also difficult to determine how much work a student is putting in on their own versus what their parents are doing for them in a virtual learning environment.

Virtual learning has had a similar negative impact on college students, both academically and socially. A 2020 study found that students enrolled in online classes saw their final grade drop by 0.215 standard deviations, felt the virtual format made it harder to concentrate and made them feel less connected to instructors and peers.

Everyone has experienced the sheer awkwardness of all participants being “off camera” in a class session, or the cringey moment when two students unmute simultaneously and speak over each other. These uncomfortable situations often deter students from participating in discussion, and can make it easy to zone out.

And these effects translate outside the classroom, too.

Fostering connections with peers and building a rapport with professors is nearly impossible using Zoom’s private message feature. Though these in-person interactions aren’t always school-related, they can sometimes be even more useful in the real world.

Over the past two years, we have grown accustomed to a more on-the-go, flexible lifestyle. Technology has allowed us to get “the best of both worlds” in a sense, and has made it possible for us to carry out our daily commitments from the comfort of our bedrooms.

As with any innovation, though, there are pros and cons. As we return to a more in-person lifestyle, schools must find the balance between when these technologies are helpful and when they are hindrances.