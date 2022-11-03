When Michael Stevanovich, ‘23, was looking for a job during his first year at Lehigh, Saxbys was the first place that came to mind.

The coffee shop is located less than a block away from campus on West Morton Street. Many members of the Lehigh community frequent the shop to grab a drink, have a meeting or get work done.

Brand Communications Manager Sajeda Virji said Saxbys is a national education and coffee company that roasts their coffee beans at the Saxbys Roastery not far from its Philadelphia headquarters.

Virji said as part of the Certified B Corporation movement, Saxbys believes in business as a force for good. The cafe is just one of a growing collection of Saxbys locations on college campuses across the country.

“Yes, we are a coffee shop, but in a small way our goal should be to make someone’s day better with good coffee, food and service,” Stevanovich said.

Shannon McQuaid, Saxbys senior campus recruiter, said employees do not have to be Lehigh students, although the convenience is what attracts most students to the opportunity.

“What recruiters look for in interviews and in applicants is that go-getter energy,” McQuaid said. “Someone who is looking to learn a new skill every day (and) is excited to get to work.”

Team lead Megan Baguso, ‘24, said when she needed work experience, Saxbys seemed like the best choice.

Baguso said new employees begin as beverage expeditors and hosts, learning how to work the register, take orders and make drinks. Other students work as baristas or prepare made-to-order hot food.

She said her communication skills and problem solving have strengthened the most through the role.

“I feel like working at Saxbys just makes you a better person,” Baguso said. “I truly enjoy the people that I work with and the people that come in.”

Baguso said hospitality is very important to the location, which aims to create a positive and inclusive space for customers.

Stevanovich echoed these sentiments. He said he now knows most of his fellow Lehigh students through working at Saxbys.

“Many Lehigh students are Saxbys customers,” Stevanovich said. “It has been a great way to get to know a lot of people that I probably would not have talked to if I did not work at Saxbys.”

Virji said with serving the community as one of Saxbys’ core values, the cafes often have an array of partnerships within their respective communities.

Virji said some of the things Saxbys has done to serve the community are donating coupons to the Bethlehem Public Library to help with its summer reading challenge and donating to Broughal Middle School.

Most recently, the Bethlehem location donated a portion of online sales to help fundraise for Hawk-a-thon, an annual dance marathon organized by Lehigh students to raise funds for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“That’s always our hope for all of our cafes is that they are a place where people can come together to collaborate and to really celebrate community,” Virji said.