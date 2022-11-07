The Brown and White Weekly: 11/06/22

News associate Liana Secondino runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Liana Secondino.

Sheetz is coming to town!

Sheetz is a convenience store that offers fast food with a drive-through and gas station, similar to Wawa.

The inside of the store will have 30 seats and customers will be able to order food with customizable menus.

Sheetz will also sell a variety of items including snacks, beverages and car maintenance supplies.

On Friday night, Lehigh hosted its annual Fusion dance performance with the Asian Culture Society and the Black Student Union.

Fusion aims to exhibit the vast cultural wealth that Lehigh students have to offer through dancing performances.

The dance groups that performed included African Renaissance, Bad Company, Belly Dancing, Helius, Leela and more!

For The Brown and White, I’m Liana Secondino.