Lehigh women’s lacrosse wins big against Wofford

The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team defeated Wofford College 17-1 on Feb. 18 at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The game was the first time Lehigh and Wofford have faced off. The Mountain Hawks entered the game following a 10-9 overtime win against Saint Joseph’s at home.

Two of the team’s starting attackers, junior Olivia Memeger and senior Emma Eberhardt, led the way with four goals each during the game. Sophomore Casey O’Connor and senior Katia Carnevale both scored three goals in the game, taking advantage of the team’s nine free position shots to set up goal scoring opportunities.

Lehigh scored with ease in the first half, heading into the locker room with a 10-0 advantage. Lehigh kept hold of the ball, too, finishing with only seven turnovers in the first half compared to the Terriers’ ten.

On top of scoring a goal, senior midfielder Cassie Marte took many of the draws this game. Lehigh’s 7-4 advantage on the draw in the second quarter allowed them to score their five second quarter goals.

Senior attacker Gabby Schneider contributed to the win by getting three assists and allowing for her teammates to get involved in the play. In the last minute, Schneider got a turnover and scored her only goal.

Lehigh led Wofford 33-21 in shots, with 23 of those being on goal.

The Mountain Hawks stood their ground in the second half of the game, scoring seven more goals and securing a dominant victory.

Lehigh’s defense pressured Wofford all throughout the game, forcing 14 turnovers and leading many of the Terriers’ shots over the net. Lehigh would force over 40% of Wofford’s shots off-target during the game.

When Wofford did get shots on goal, Lehigh’s goalkeepers were able to make saves. Junior Hayley Hunt, the preseason Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year, saved every shot she faced in the first half. For most of the second half, sophomore Julia DeLitta was in net. She recorded three saves.

Wofford scored their one goal 40 seconds after the start of the third quarter.

Last year, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks had an overall record of 9-9. This win gives Lehigh a winning record of 2-1 this season while Wofford falls to 0-2 at the start of their season.

The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team will return home to play Saint Francis on Feb. 25 at Banko Field.