Current and incoming undergraduate students whose families make less than $75,000 annually (with typical assets) will no longer pay tuition at Lehigh starting fall of 2024.

In an email sent to the campus community from University President Joseph Helble, ‘82, and Provost Nathan Urban, they wrote that this new tuition grant, the Lehigh Commitment, expands on university-wide efforts to ensure students have access to opportunities and resources Lehigh provides to excel them through their college career — regardless of financial barriers.

The grant is related to the university’s Inspiring the Future Makers strategic plan, which was officially released earlier this year.

“With the addition of this new program, we have taken another step to ensuring ‘a Lehigh for everyone’ and enrolling talented students regardless of family income,” Helble and Urban wrote in the email.

The Brown and White will provide updated information as it becomes available.