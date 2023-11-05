New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, ’13, was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung following medical imaging Sunday morning, according to an update from the NBA released at 5 p.m. The Pelicans posted the medical update via X.

The Pelicans battled the Atlanta Hawks last night.

The NBA update said more examinations will be done the next two days and updates will be given after.

According to the NBA, McCollum previously sustained a collapsed right lung about two years ago in 2021 when drafted for the Portland Trail Blazers during a game against the Boston Celtics.