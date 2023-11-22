How the winter weather affects The Cup

Known for its gallon ice cream and cake business, the Bethlehem Dairy Store on the North Side of Bethlehem has been operating for over 30 years.

The business first opened on Linden Street in North Bethlehem during the 1930s. In its early years, the location was commonly known as The Dairy Store or Mowrer’s, named after the family running the shop.

Even though named the Bethlehem Dairy Store, locals often also refer to the store as The Cup. In 2002, The Cup expanded to the South Side into Farrington Sqaure.

As winter months approach and temperatures drop, students often break out their warmer coats and change their food and drink orders from cold to hot. However, this seasonal shift can be difficult for some businesses like The Cup.

Rick Buckenmyer, who co-owns the shops with William Burkhardt, said he credits Lehigh students for keeping this local shop in business through 17 winter seasons.

The South Side’s shop flaunts neon fixtures that radiate red light out of the corner glass windows from Monday through Sunday. It is frequented by both Lehigh students and South Bethlehem residents.

Buckenmyer said the shop is at its height of activity from April through September.

As autumn’s chill arrives, he said The Cup has to trim its staff as demand for ice cream goes down. During the summer, two workers staff the evening shift, but during the winter, just one runs the entire store.

Buckenmyer said it’s manageable to reduce staff hours as the business isn’t labor-intensive.

“(The) same cycle goes every year,” Buckenmyer said. “When it’s warm, it doesn’t take any brains to sell ice cream. When it’s cold we just cut down on our staff. It’s that simple.”

Buckenmyer said throughout this seasonal shift he and his co-workers keep a level head, trusting that variety is the secret to having returning customers.

With The Cup’s constantly rotating selection of 35 to 40 flavors, he said their loyal visitors stay intrigued.

To embrace seasonal change, The Cup introduces an array of flavors including pumpkin, caramel apple, cinnamon crunch and candy cane in the fall and winter months.

Even with new options to enjoy during the holiday season, Buckenmyer said he finds humor in his customers’ attachments to the more basic flavors.

“Lehigh students are cookies-and-cream and cookie-dough people,” Buckenmyer said.

Because Lehigh students make up a large percentage of their customer base, he said when students return home for winter break it takes a toll on the shop’s revenue. To account for this, in December, the store temporarily closes its doors until the student body returns in January.

Spencer Koski, ‘24, a Bethlehem resident and Lehigh student, lives near The Cup and commutes to campus. He said he has seen the impact of seasonal change throughout his years in the area.

Due to the aligning winter break schedules of Lehigh and the business, he more commonly gets his scoop from The Cup during the summer months.

Koski said The Cup’s location in Farrington Square is convenient for students living close to the center of campus, as well as for those who live in houses off campus. However, for students who live on the uppermost parts of the campus, a quick ice cream run is less convenient, especially in the colder months.

To cater to those students, Buckenmyer said The Cup has a partnership with DoorDash, which allows customers to satisfy their cravings — whether it be a Ben & Jerry’s pint or some in-store scoops — without leaving their homes.

Matthew Grinnell, ’26, said he doesn’t often get ice cream during the winter but wouldn’t at all if it weren’t for delivery options.

“This year I am living in House 97, so being able to have delivery through DoorDash has been a game changer,” Grinnell said.

If revenue is low at The Cup for in-store or delivery orders, the larger North Side location secures enough revenue and products to support the Farrington location annually.

The two locations are in constant communication with one another, as Buckenmyer said the North Side shop acts as a place to store inventory. The larger store is home to 65 to 70 flavors, which is useful when The Cup’s campus location runs low on favors.

Buckenmyer said Burkhardt spends most of his time at the North Side location, where he is in charge of the majority of the orders. He said the North Side location is the “destination spot” because the location’s rich history makes it a typical hot spot for tourists passing through the area.

But Buckenmyer said he enjoys his role predominantly at the Lehigh campus location. He still goes to the North Side to refill flavors that are running low at the Farrington Square location.

Specifically, he said this most commonly occurs with their cookie-dough ice cream. If Lehigh students have something in common, he thinks it’s a craving for cookie dough and cookies-and-cream ice cream.

“They’re basically cookie people,” Buckenmyer said.