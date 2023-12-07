Lehigh women’s basketball defeated La Salle on Thursday night at Stabler Arena in a commanding 106-60 win, the most points Lehigh has ever scored in a game.

The previous record was set against Division III Albright College when Lehigh defeated them 103-34 on Feb. 3, 1977.

Lehigh (8-1) entered the game as the highest-scoring offense in the Patriot League averaging 73.6 points per game. The win also is Lehigh’s third straight. The Mountain Hawks defeated Drexel and Hofstra in their last two games.

La Salle (3-6) entered the game following three consecutive losses to Penn, Virginia and Rutgers. This is their second game of the season against a Patriot League opponent after losing to American on Nov. 11.

Lehigh’s offense was led by junior guard Ella Stemmer, who scored a career-high 33 points including 11 in the first quarter. Lehigh led 28-12 after the first. Additionally, Stemmer was 9-9 at the free-throw line

The lead that Lehigh picked up never let go throughout the game. The Mountain Hawks led by 27 at halftime and by 31 at the end of the third quarter.

Lehigh had 24 assists throughout the game compared to La Salle’s nine, showing the Mountain Hawks’ ability to distribute the ball. Junior point guard Colleen McQuillen had a career-high nine assists.

Lehigh also made 17 3-pointers during the game, tying their program record.

Lehigh will play next against the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Dec. 10.