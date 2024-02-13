Winter storm impacts Lehigh, classes go remote

A winter storm passed through the northeast Monday morning, dropping up to 10 inches of snow in the Lehigh Valley through the morning.

In a HawkWatch notification sent Monday night, classes, teaching and working schedules went remote where possible due to the snow.

“Due to inclement winter weather, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Lehigh University will operate on a remote teaching/learning/working schedule, as described in option #3 in our Adverse Weather Procedure,” the email said. “Faculty and staff members are asked to teach and work remotely, where feasible.”

Students and faculty are to exercise caution as snow and ice removal takes place on campus.