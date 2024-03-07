Lehigh men’s basketball heads to semis after win over Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. – The Lehigh men’s basketball team avenged last year’s playoff loss to rival Lafayette College by defeating them comfortably 76-61 in the Patriot League quarterfinal round at the Kirby Sports Center on Thursday.

Lafayette entered the game as the third seed after finishing 10-8 in conference play. After a perfect 7-0 start, the Leopards lost eight of their last 11, including both the regular season matchups with the Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards opened the game with an early 7-2 lead in the first two minutes. The Mountain Hawks responded by closing the lead to 11-9 less than three minutes later.

After Lafayette junior all-conference forward Justin Vander Baan turned the ball over, Lehigh senior forward Dominic Parolin took the ball with speed for a fastbreak dunk opportunity. Retreating quickly, Lafayette’s junior guard Devin Hines rose up against the 5-inch-taller Parolin and came down with the block allowing Lafayette to keep the lead.

The scoring slowed down for a stretch of four minutes out of the media timeout. Lehigh’s shooting percentage was only 30.4% midway through the half.

Then the 3s started falling.

Junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney at 8:38. First-year guard Nasir Whitlock at 7:08. Senior forward Burke Chebuhar at 6:35.

Lafayette called a timeout after Chebuhar hit his first triple of the game to put the Mountain Hawks up 22-16 with 6:35 left in the first half.

Lehigh went on an 11-2 run to build their lead to 35-24 by the two-minute mark. They led 40-26 by the end of the first half.

Chebuhar and Whitney-Sidney had 27 of Lehigh’s 40 first-half points.

The Mountain Hawks started to run away in the second half, leading by as many as 25 points. By the time the game ended, they had shot 65% from 3-point range.

Chebuhar and Whitney-Sidney finished the game with 22 and 19 points respectively. Lehigh senior forward Dominic Parolin finished with 15.

For Lafayette, Vander Baan led the scoring with 11. Senior forward Kyle Jenkins and Hines both finished with 10.

The Mountain Hawks will play next on Sunday on the road against Boston University in the Patriot League semi-final.