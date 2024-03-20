Editorial: A message on our AI policy

As of March 2024, The Brown and White Editorial Board has published our own policy on AI, which is now available on our website.

As artificial intelligence continues to impact newsrooms globally, we have instituted an internal policy for our reporters and editors to follow, expressly prohibiting generative AI in our storytelling process in order to respect our journalistic integrity.

As per our policy, if AI is for any reason used at any time in our stories, it will be expressly stated in the story or caption.

We are cognizant of the biases and limitations of AI and have put these policies in place as a precaution, though we are constantly monitoring the technology and are open to how this technology can be used to benefit our newsroom and our readers.

Our policy is reflective of our already existing policies on plagiarism and ethics from the Lehigh Student Judicial system and The Brown and White handbook.

We will be reinforcing and re-evaluating this technology every semester with our editors, as well as creating surveys for our readers to complete in order to provide feedback about their opinions and concerns with artificial intelligence.

We pride our newsroom on our democratic processes and will continue to host conversations that move in line with artificial intelligence considering its applicability. We will continue to foster the learning and passion for journalism for budding student journalists, keeping journalistic integrity at our forefront.