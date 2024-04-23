Primary election ballots opened in Pennsylvania

Ballots opened at 7 a.m. April 23 for the Pennsylvania primary elections.

The primary elections are traditionally on the third Tuesday in May, however, in presidential election years, they’re held on the fourth Tuesday in April.

Winning the primary election will declare the auditor general for the state of Pennsylvania. The auditor general ensures the reliability of financial information and makes sure governments meet their tax dollar goals.

The two Democratic candidates are Mark Pinsley and Malcolm Kenyatta. The republican candidate is incumbent Timothy Defoor.

The candidate with the majority votes in each political party will run in November’s general election to elect Pennsylvania’s federal, state and local officials.

Conversation points of this election concern constitutional amendments, ballot questions and any special contests or issues revolving around the state of Pennsylvania.

Pinsley, Lehigh County Controller, said in a large state like Pennsylvania, each region has slightly different public opinions. From a candidate’s perspective, he said most are trying to hit on two major points.

The first is the overarching vision of a candidate, and the second is awareness of overarching issues.

“Most people think about it (politics) on a federal level today,” Pinsley said. “A lot of the time they’re just (candidates) talking to you about the item that’s in the news that day.”

With the upcoming election eventually merging into the general and even presidential election, the primary serves as the beginning of the campaign season.

Kate Lyden, ‘24, vice president of leadership for Student Senate and president of Pennsylvania College Democrats, has an expansive amount of experience in the political atmosphere, especially in Pennsylvania.

Lyden highlighted the importance of paying close attention to elections. She said people aren’t aware of certain positions on the ballot or what they mean. But, she said each candidate plays a critical role, regardless of whether they move forward into the general election.

Karen Pooley, professor in the Department of Political Science, said since Pennsylvania is a swing state, the primary elections will impact the national election later this year.

“There are many states out there that could tip the balance one way or another,” Pooley said. “It’s always sort of right on the line.”

Pinsley emphasized the importance of voting by saying that each vote determines the decisions made for your state and country.

Pinsley said in his experience he’s seen how politics can work from a national level. As county controller, he’s responsible for local compliance and reporting on accounting related inquiries.

“I found we spend over $30 million a year on healthcare,” Pinsley said. “I found savings of $9 million over three years, which we brought back to the taxpayers of Lehigh County.”

Lynden said it’s important students register to vote in Pennsylvania to participate in the election.

“It’s an exciting time,” Lyden said. “I hope the students understand that the primaries are just as important as general elections.”