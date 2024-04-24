Lehigh Fashion Collective puts a spotlight on style

The spur-of-the-moment decision of “What should I wear today?” is a daily occurrence for many people at Lehigh. The Lehigh Fashion Collective Club reminds students that the clothes they wear can be more than just a quick decision made when getting out of bed in the morning.

The club was founded by president Huy Nguyen, ‘26, at the start of this semester. While Nguyen has found himself drawn to fashion since he was a child, he had a deeper motivation for starting the club.

“When I think of fashion, I think of it as being like an extension of who you are,” Nguyen said.

When Nguyen got to Lehigh in 2022, he realized there was no existing community for people who enjoy fashion. Recognizing this empty position sparked Nguyen’s idea for a fashion club. After gaining more experience and connections, he set out to form the Lehigh Fashion Collective Club during his sophomore year.

So far, the club has hosted events including mood board designing, tote bag making and DIY jewelry activities. Its future events will include a collaboration with a book club on campus.

Chelse Owate, ‘26, is an event planner for the club. Like Nguyen, her interest in fashion began before she was a Lehigh student.

“I have always been connected to fashion,” Owate said. “Growing up, my mom was super into it.”

She said her mother had a Saturday evening routine of carefully choosing her outfit— down to the accessories— to wear the next day. Now, Owate uses what she wears as a form of self-expression and an unspoken conveyance of who she is.

“Not only is fashion something that’s accessible to everyone, but it’s (also) something that can benefit self-confidence and the connection you have with yourself,” Owate said.“It’s what you’re putting on your body every single day.”

As the club continues to grow, members who are passionate about the future and impact of the Lehigh Fashion Collective have done work behind the scenes.

Aliza Askari, ‘26, the club’s social media chair, works to create posts, advertisements and recaps of the club’s events. With her love for making digital media, Askari’s position in Fashion Collective combines her interests in both fashion and social media.

Coming from a small town where having a different fashion style was not a large priority, Askari said she wanted to be a part of some kind of change.

“When I saw the e-board application, I just knew I had to do it,” Askari said.

While the members of the club all share this common interest, Lehigh Fashion Collective presents an opportunity for students from diverse majors to come together and share their love for fashion, creativity and self-expression.

Owate, who studies biochemistry, said people are sometimes surprised by her major. However, they are even more surprised by the parallels she can draw between her studies and fashion.

“I think it surprises some people,” Owate said. “I guess I tend to see more creatively, at least outwardly. I’ve always been a creative person in general, and I think biochemistry actually fits me perfectly in that way.”

Much like in the world of fashion, the field of biochemistry is constantly evolving and calling for innovation.

She said she thinks the field requires innovation on a personal level, which shares a commonality with fashion.

For Nguyen, Owate and Askari, fashion is not just a hobby, but something they hope to carry with them beyond college and continue to incorporate into their lives regardless of the careers they pursue.

“I feel like fashion is something you should have fun with,” Nguyen said. “What makes me happy is when people wear their clothes with a purpose.”