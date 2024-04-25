SPAC hosts civil engagement panel

Lehigh’s Student Political Action Coalition collaborated with The Recount, a news platform focusing on politics, to bring a panel on civic engagement to campus April 19.

With polls opening April 23 at 7 a.m. for the Pennsylvania primary election, four featured panelists discussed the importance of involvement in the 2024 elections at a state and national level. They discussed topics like finding accurate news, social media, cancel culture and activism.

Annie Wu Henry, ‘18, a Lehigh alumna who worked on Sen. John Fetterman’s campaign, said it’s important for politicians to have a social media presence because it’s where most young people spend their time and collect information.

“It’s just really about what you’re trying to convey, who you’re trying to reach and doing it in a way that’s actually going to effectively do that,” Henry said.

Grace Weinstein, host and producer of The Recount’s “WTF America” series, spent time on campus before the panel talking to students about their political views for the series and her social media platforms.

She said she was surprised by the neutrality and reservation of many people she talked to, attributing some hesitation to the inaccessibility and formality of journalism.

“Journalism can become so inaccessible, so stuffy, so intellectual, so holier than thou, and that just destroys the possibility of conversation,” Weinstein said. “Americans actually have insecurities and want to know that you’re just going to receive however they feel, whatever opinions they have, accept them, potentially have a conversation about it.”

The panelists noted many people, including themselves, felt disappointed by the candidates of the upcoming presidential election.

Henry said she believes the best course of action is to vote for the politician who represents what she cares about and push them for more. However, she said no candidate can fix every issue, making it important to stay realistic.

Henry also said voting is only one piece of how people can get involved and create change. They can also volunteer, donate, collect resources and have conversations with the community around them.

The panelists opened up the conversation to attendees, answering their questions with personal advice.

One attendee asked how the panelists find truthful and neutral news with all the bias found in many sources.

Sarina Torres, a Kutztown University student working for PA Stands Up, said connecting with grassroots organizations in the community is a valuable way to get information.

“Go to a city council meeting,” Torres said. “Hear it right from their mouth. They have a comment section. Your vote matters and we need to be present in spaces like that.”

The panelists explained that though it’s labor-intensive, it’s worth staying informed locally and globally to be an active member in local, state and national politics.