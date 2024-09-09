A fight for the future of American politics

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the campaign strategies of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump present contrasting approaches to voter engagement.

With these clashing tactics come two distinct blueprints for America’s future.

At the end of the day, the 2024 election will come down to eight swing states, Pennsylvania being one of them. As Lehigh students, we find ourselves in the middle of this battleground state.

The stakes are high for voters around the nation.

Peering into the seemingly opposite campaign strategies of the candidates doesn’t unveil a clear winner, but a closer look at each campaign reveals the key demographic focuses and strategic decisions each team believes to be their best shot at garnering voter support.

Harris, currently serving as Vice President, has crafted a campaign to resonate with younger voters.

Her strategy includes active use of digital platforms and engagement with pop culture, including collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Charli XCX.

This digital-first approach seems to be designed to capture the attention of college voters and young adults. During the 2020 election, 57% of voters were between the ages of 18 and 34, up from 49% in 2016, and this voting bloc may become even more significant in 2024 as more citizens reach the voting age. But does Harris’ focus on digital culture risk alienating other voters?

To some, Harris’ strategy may appear playful, even irreverent. When young adults come across the social media posts from the Harris-Walz campaign, most find them entertaining and humorous. Take, for example, the banner of @KamalaHQ on X, which features a meme of a Trump tweet.

But at what point might this approach begin to feel like it undermines the seriousness of a presidential campaign? Older voters, many of whom are less active on social media, might view this as too informal, especially when contrasted with more traditional campaigning styles.

But to those who are not as well-versed in online culture or are part of the older voter crowd, these campaign videos may not make sense or lack context for them. In fact, her campaign’s digital focus might unintentionally exclude those who prioritize different forms of political engagement.

On the other hand, Harris’ choice of running mate, Tim Walz, seems to complement her outreach to younger voters with more moderate and traditional ideals that target the voters Harris’s persona doesn’t.

But who says that this balance may even be enough to win over voters who feel disconnected from her digital strategy?

Governor of Minnesota and military veteran, Walz, known as “America’s dad,” brings experience that resonates with older and more conservative-leaning Democrats, particularly within Midwestern states.

Notwithstanding, this balance could be important, as voters aged 65 and older, who accounted for 26% of the Democratic vote in 2020, remain a large portion of potential supporters.

Trump’s campaign, in contrast, focuses on solidifying support within his established base.

Trump’s rallies and campaign stops have primarily been concentrated in regions where he maintains a strong popularity, particularly in rural areas and red districts.

This strategy, as one can assume, seems to aim as a way to energize his core supporters, many of whom propelled him to victory in 2016, and continued to support him in 2020.

But does the lack of campaigning in blue or swing districts stem from a sense of security—or insecurity?

Trump’s selection of JD Vance as his running mate reinforces this focus: an ultra-conservative senator from Ohio, appeals to rural, working-class voters in traditionally Republican areas.

His alignment with Trump’s populist rhetoric on issues like immigration and family positions him well with Trump’s base.

And Trump’s strategy remains focused on maximizing turnout among his core supporters, many of whom may feel strongly about cultural conservatism.

At the same time, Trump’s legal challenges have complicated his image.

As the first U.S. president to be convicted of federal crimes, he is charged with attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

While this may seem like a liability, Trump has managed to turn the situation into a rallying point for his supporters.

Trump’s mugshot can be seen all over Trump fan pages, and even printed out on tee-shirts and mugs to be sold at his rallies. But we continue to wonder if this public embrace of his mugshot and criminal charges reflects a strength, or does it signal a deeper division? Does it limit his potential to win over undecided voters?

So it turns out, the 2024 election does not just seem like a fight for the presidency—it appears to be a battle over how we, the people, connect with politics.

Harris’ digital-heavy, youth-focused campaigns tap into the future of political engagement, where online presence and authenticity drive votes. Yet, how does that translate into a broad coalition beyond social media?

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign, rooted in populist rhetoric and cultural conservatism, speaks to a segment of America that may feel left behind by the political establishment.

As we cast our ballots, we realize we’re not just choosing a president—it’s about how our democracy will listen, and whose voice will truly shape the future.