Alysia Fingall carves her own path

Alysia Fingall, a Lehigh volleyball team sophomore, isn’t just continuing a family tradition of athletic excellence — she’s building her legacy as a Mountain Hawk.

In her first season, Fingall was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week and finished fourth on the team in digs with 128.

Fingall began playing volleyball in eighth grade and since then, her love for the sport has steadily grown.

“My sister was at an away tournament, and I just went onto an empty court and started playing (volleyball) with some random people,” Fingall said. “I thought to myself afterward that I could really do this.”

Fingall’s athletic roots run deep. Her father played basketball at George Mason University, and her oldest sister, Nadia, played basketball at Stanford University and is now playing overseas in Spain. Her second oldest sister, Morgahn, played volleyball at the University of Tennessee and currently competes overseas in France. Fingall’s twin sister, Aysia, runs track at Clemson University, and her younger brother is on his high school’s track team.

She said every weekend of her childhood revolved around sports, whether her family was attending her sisters’ practices or just going to the track. She said her early introduction to athletics fueled her passion for volleyball and helped her to become outgoing and a leader.

Fingall said her sisters are her biggest inspiration, and her family will always influence her, but she’s also dedicated to carving out her own path.

“It’s amazing that my sisters have accomplished so much, but I am my own person now,” Fingall said. “I’ve gotten to where I am in life because of me, and that’s something I’m proud of.”

Fingall’s father is in the military, and she said this instilled a disciplined mindset in her during her childhood that will stick with her forever.

Sophomore setter Abby Felkai said she sees the influence of Fingall’s family’s background in her leadership on and off the court.

“She genuinely cares for each and every girl on the team,” Felkai said. “This translates onto the court so well because when you play with her you know she sees you as a teammate and a friend and more than just an athlete.”

Senior outside hitter Megan Schulte said that it’s evident that Fingall is proud to represent her family.

“She has a lot of pride in where she comes from and what her family has accomplished,” Schulte said. “She is inspired by her family, and it’s clear that they continue to motivate her to succeed.”

Schulte said since Fingall has been at Lehigh, she has grown significantly in her play and her leadership style.

“She’s becoming a lot more vocal on the court, as well as more of a positive physical influence in terms of her ability to reduce points and play really good defense,” Schulte said.

Felkai said Fingall has already made a lasting impact on the team despite only being at Lehigh for one year.

She said Fingall is the first person to calm down her teammates during pressure situations, and her presence makes the team feel at ease.

Fingall described herself as an intrinsically motivated person, meaning all of her drive comes from her internal belief that she can do hard things.

She said this has contributed to her success on the court.

One of the biggest lessons Fingall has carried with her throughout her volleyball career comes from her father.

“My dad always says that everybody is doing the same thing — everybody has a season, everybody has a preseason, everybody has practice, but it’s the effort you put in that makes the difference,” Fingall said. “Whatever you put into your training, your sport or even life is what you get out of it.”