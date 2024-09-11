In May 2023, Lehigh finalized a $3.75 million purchase of three churches in Bethlehem, outbidding the City of Bethlehem’s $3.5 million offer.

These purchases beg the questions: Why churches? Why now? And for what purpose?

Shrouded in secret and occurring within a time of a local housing crisis affecting both students and residents, these recent acquisitions raise an eyebrow.

Universities across the United States, including Lehigh, strategically buy properties without an immediately transparent plan for their use.

And this practice is not new.

In 2009, the University of Dayton acquired the 115-acre world headquarters of technology company NCR Corp. for the fire sale price of $18 million after buying 50 acres from the company for three times the per-acre price in 2005. Also, the University of Delaware bought a 272-acre former Chrysler auto plant in Newark, Del. for $24 million last year.

One similar pattern seems to emerge: large investments are made with little public explanation, leaving us to wonder how these purchases fit into the broader needs of the community. In some cases, institutions acquire land only to leave it dormant for years, which can fuel speculation among its members.

Since Lehigh’s purchase in May 2023, no word has been given to the community regarding the plans for the future of the properties.

Moreover, the City of Bethlehem’s bid against the university in hopes they could use the land to build affordable housing, an urgent need within the Bethlehem community.

“We know housing is a top concern of our citizens, and the sale of your properties offers the city and community a rare opportunity to conduct a public process to influence the Southside housing market,” Bethlehem Mayor Reynolds said in an update to City Council on Jan. 17, 2023.

In a town where the median household income is just $40,313, Lehigh’s purchase seems out of touch with the community’s immediate concerns, and the opaque nature of these transactions deepens frustration.

The economic power that universities wield is immense, especially because most universities do not pay property taxes. Also, American universities frequently play the role of dominant real estate developers, often outpacing locals in their purchasing power.

This puts pressure on housing markets in their respective towns and cities, driving up property values and driving out residents.

Lehigh’s ability to outbid city government for these properties highlights the financial disparity between the institution and the community it inhabits.

Columbia University’s expansion into Harlem, for instance, has drawn criticism from locals for gentrifying the neighborhood.

A study on this expansion wrote, “The University was aware that its expansion would be seen as yet another force in the larger gentrification of the area, threatening the displacement of longtime residents and businesses. The expansion would certainly lead to the displacement of homes, successful businesses and at least one church.”

A lack of candidness from Lehigh administration leaves students and locals in the dark, fueling a widespread sense of mistrust and speculation.

So we ask: Why are these decisions being made without the input of the community in which the institution is meant to serve?

We believe it’s time for Lehigh to take account of the community it so often closely interacts with. Land acquisition may be a sound long-term strategy, but it should not come at the expense of addressing immediate, pressing needs like housing for students.

The role of universities in their communities must go beyond the strive to be an economic powerhouse. Academic institutions have a responsibility for the towns and cities they occupy.