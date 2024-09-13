New restaurant fills Farrington Square vacancy

Offering customers a quick and convenient dining experience, Pokémoto is the newest addition to Farrington Square.

The Hawaiian-style poké bowl restaurant, part of a rapidly expanding chain, opened over the summer with a menu full of dine-in and takeaway options.

Pokémoto’s menu offers burritos, miso soup, boba tea, musubi and poké bowls. Each item is under 20 dollars.

Poké bowls are traditionally made with raw fish served over rice, but the restaurant also offers chicken, tofu and other proteins. Customers can choose from various toppings and sauces to customize their bowls.

Pokémoto offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food. The chain has opened nearly 50 locations nationwide, most of which are in the Northeast.

According to the Pokemoto website, the chain’s mission is to create a quick, healthy, affordable and delicious dining experience.

Freng Zhen, the franchise owner of the Bethlehem location, often works alongside his wife behind the counter.

He said he thinks poké bowls fit well into students’ lives, which inspired the couple to open a location at Lehigh. He thought a college campus would attract a good customer base for foods he said are rising in popularity among young adults.

Pokémoto offered a 50% discount to students the first three days after its grand opening to generate buzz and draw customers interested in trying their food.

Zhen said Pokémoto doesn’t currently offer general student discounts or accept meal swipes because providing quality ingredients is costly.

“When we checked out the open space (in Farrington Square), we noticed that there were a lot of students outside walking,” Zhen said. “Some were getting lunch and some were doing work on their laptops. We realized this atmosphere was a great location that would fit us.”

Zhen said convenient delivery options through third-party services like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub make the restaurant even more accessible for students.

Dylan Newman, ’28, is a frequent customer. He said he visits Pokémoto three times a week for a salmon and avocado poké bowl.

Newman said the culture in the restaurant stands out to him in comparison to other dining options on campus.

“The workers there are really nice, and I’m boys with the guy behind the counter,” he said.

William Smith, ’27, tried the restaurant after hearing about it from friends. While he spent $20 on his meal, he said it was worth the price because of the wide selection of options, the food’s quality, and the restaurant’s location.

Smith said the location was convenient because of its proximity to the bookstore and a bus stop.

Smith also said the food felt healthier than what he eats at other places on campus due to the amount of greens and fresh fish.

“The food (at Pokémoto) ended up being great and the portion was big, so I’ll definitely go again,” Smith said.