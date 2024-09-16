Lehigh runner paces mind with superstitions

First-year Ben Connell felt strangely calm as he joined 90 runners from five other collegiate programs, some of whom were five years older, at the starting line.

For many first-years trying to make a good first impression on their teammates and coaches, this would be daunting. About a week after his arrival, the Lehigh Invite 6k felt like any other race to Connell.

“I always try to keep myself calm,” Connell said. ”I really just tried to have fun with it. I would have been okay with any outcome.”

The Far Hills, New Jersey native finished 12th, beating 80 other runners and finishing second for Lehigh behind junior Dan Malatesta.

After the race, Connell was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week.

He usually doesn’t credit his performance to anything besides his training, but Connell said there’s one other thing he believes makes a difference.

His lucky sock.

Cross country is full of superstitions, whether it’s the meal a runner eats before a race or the artist they listen to before a run. For Connell, it’s his socks.

Since his junior year of high school, Connell has worn the same sock on his left foot for every race. Though the worn out Hanes crew sock offers no physical advantage, Connell said it’s a quiet superstition that keeps him grounded.

He said it gives him comfort in a sport where comfort is hard to find.

Connell comes from a family of cross-country runners. His father and his uncle ran cross country at the University of Massachusetts, and Connell said no one was surprised he followed in their footsteps.

Lehigh cross country coach Todd Etters said Connell has already made a big impact on the program.

“To be in our top five, which in cross country is a big deal right away, that is a really good accomplishment,” Etters said.

Etters said the next step for Connell is to compete in the normal length events which includes the 10k, four more kilometers than he ran during his first race.

“I think that’ll really be the test of how well he truly handles the adjustment to collegiate racing in cross country,” Etters said. “I think his ceiling for the season would be going in and trying to be the top freshman in the league.”

Connell said his goals for the rest of the season include racing in the Patriot League Championship and the Mid-Atlantic Championship.

He also said he has his eyes on breaking the 26-minute mark in the 8k distance and the 15-minute mark in the 5k.

“I think all of them are achievable, and considering the training we are doing, they are very possible by the end of the season,” Connell said.

Sophomore runner, Thomas Smigo, was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year last season and said he thinks Connell can accomplish the same this year.

“As long as he stays healthy and stays focused on running and school, I don’t see any possibility where he couldn’t be Rookie of the Year,” Smigo said.