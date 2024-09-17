For first-year students, adapting to a new environment can be a complex journey. For those with a first language that isn’t English, the transition is often tougher. To combat this, the International Center for Academic and Professional English at Lehigh provides language and academic support.

ICAPE was designed to assist multilingual speakers in enhancing their communication skills and ensuring a smooth transition to university life. It offers customized services that help international students navigate language barriers and cultural adjustment.

ICAPE’s director, Mark Ouellette, said the center offers personalized support geared to students’ specific needs.

“The range of courses and services we offer includes credit and non-credit courses for undergraduate and graduate students,” Ouellette said. “Whether it’s writing, reading or speaking skills, job interviews or professional presentations, we offer mentoring based on the needs of our students.”

In addition to professional courses, ICAPE provides free one-on-one tutoring and academic workshops. These services are designed to help multilingual students adapt to academic life at Lehigh and support their long-term development.

Shenrui Duan, ‘27, is an international student from China who participated in ICAPE’s workshop as a first-year student. He said the center helped him adjust to college life.

“I had a great time during the workshop,” Duan said. “The cultural barrier is there, and I can feel that the ICAPE really helped international students to learn more about how the English world works.”

Through interactive activities and workshops, students can actively practice and improve their English.

Duan said since most of the English classes in China are taught by Chinese teachers, they don’t have a lot of opportunities to interact with native speakers. He said the ICAPE workshop was a great opportunity for him to communicate with native speakers and learn about English writing.

Tran Nguyen, ’27, is an international student from Vietnam who participated in several workshops during her first year.

She said coming to Lehigh was the first time she was immersed in an English-speaking evironment, and she initially felt overwhelmed. However, ICAPE helped improve her listening skills, critical thinking and English reflexes.

Nguyen participated in a virtual exchange and collaborative online international meeting organized by ICAPE.

“After the first semester with an English course and support from ICAPE, my English skills became better and it made me more confident to communicate with friends and ask for research and work-study opportunities,” Nguyen said.

Ouellette said the center welcomes all students.

“We serve everybody, regardless of their country, regardless of what language they speak (or) what their cultural background is,” Ouellette said.