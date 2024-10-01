Hullabaloo energizes local coffee enthusiasts

A note that reads “Coffee event?” sits on ArtsQuest’s Programming Coordinator Alexis Kuczek’s desk. She originally scribbled it in September 2022, filling the rest of the note card with other brainstormed ideas — Espresso? Samples?

On Sept. 15 of this year, Kuczek tossed the note in her bag as she headed to ArtsQuest’s Musikfest Café for the inaugural Cold Brew Hullabaloo.

At the two-hour sold-out event, nearly 350 attendees arrived to try local offerings, enjoy live music by ArtsQuest production assistant Payton Renee and socialize with others.

Stands from six vendors circled the event space, offering samples of coffee, brews and treats to guests.

While standing in line for her next cold brew fix, attendee Shannon Kutos said she and her friend Gabby Stanley were drawn to visit the event because of their shared love for coffee.

“I’m always drinking way too much coffee, and now there’s a designated, socially acceptable space to do that,” Kutos said.

Kuczek said initial conversations to plan the event began in 2022, but most of the planning took place in the spring of 2024.

None of her original ideas came to fruition, but she said a crucial part of her planning process is revision, which involves asking questions to discover the right answer.

Cold brew was that answer.

“When I discovered that this event lent itself to cold brew, I was very excited and had a personal interest because I love cold brew,” Kuczek said.

Kuczek said the event’s vendors were identified and chosen through word of mouth and applications submitted to an online portal. Vendors were initially limited to those located in the Lehigh Valley, but guidelines were later expanded to include interested companies from surrounding areas.

While most vendors were contacted directly, Kuczek said ArtsQuest’s marketing department advertised the event to the public through billboards, signage and social media.

Cathy Hamscher, an event attendee, said she saw the Cold Brew Hullabaloo advertised on social media and immediately texted her lifelong friend, Jill Trznadel.

She said they decided to attend because they both love trying new coffee shops.

“It’s always great to help small businesses start,” Hamscher said. “I think that’s really important, especially in our area. Keeping it in the community is wonderful.”

Trznadel said she and her colleagues try a new café each week, which she enjoys because she’s always searching for the best brew.

Of the vendors, Trznadel said her favorite was Toasted and Roasted, while Hamscher said she preferred Mad Catter Coffee.

Founder and owner of Mad Catter Coffee, Jeffrey Wetzel, said it’s challenging to appeal to a broad range of customers’ coffee palettes. He said he’s always striving to balance customers’ expectations with his personal preference for fruity, acidic coffee.

Wetzel said he’s noticed a growing coffee scene in the Lehigh Valley in the past three years and by visiting local coffee shops, he’s made friends with other business owners.

“I’m a coffee geek,” Wetzel said. “Where do you find coffee people? At the coffee shop.”

He said he struggled to stay at his stand at the event because he was busy socializing with the rest of the vendors.

Kuczek said ArtsQuest has a tentative date scheduled to host the event again in 2025. Her goal is to increase the number of vendors and attendees while incorporating more interactive experiences, such as a cold brew class or demo.

“Give us enough caffeine, and we’ll come back,” Stanley said.

Kuczek, who is excited for the event to serve as a springboard for the future, said she brought her original note as a gesture to commemorate the full-circle moment.

“(I love) seeing the note come to life and watching people enjoy something that came from my own ideas,” Kuczek said.