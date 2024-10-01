Weekly gathering offers students fresh, fun meals

Years ago, a Lehigh Dining staff member looked at the empty Rauch Business Center Patio and envisioned what it could be transformed into.

Tim Leger said he thought the space could be better utilized and could even serve as a destination spot on campus. With that in mind, he created Grill and Chill in 2010, although it only consisted of one grill, a few folding tables and a couple ice coolers.

Today, Grill and Chill — an outdoor kitchen grilling experience — is one of Lehigh Dining’s most anticipated lunch opportunities. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can enjoy live music and freshly grilled meals on the patio outside Rauch.

Leger’s career at Lehigh began when he was the head chef at Rathbone Dining Hall. He later transitioned to retail manager, which is when he started Grill and Chill. He now works as the catering manager.

Ellie Crummy, ‘26, said she visited Grill and Chill nearly every Wednesday last spring and continues to do so whenever possible.

She learned about the weekly event from the Lehigh Dining Instagram, where they post graphics confirming the event and showcasing the food available that day.

She said she loves the atmosphere of the patio, and she and her friends spend a lot of time there.

Crummy said the lunches are a nice time to sit and socialize with friends, as opposed to spending breaks from classes in the library or dorms.

“It doesn’t feel like you are in a class building, which (makes) the environment light and stress free,” Crummy said.

Leger has been creating the menus for Grill and Chill since the start and frequently switches up the meals being offered. He said he uses his background as a chef to create food that combines the quality of an upscale restaurant with the style of a casual pub.

Crummy and Leger share the same favorite meal at the grill: the citrus salmon sandwich.

“It feels like you’re in a restaurant,” Crummy said. “It’s super lemony and salty.”

Other usual menu items include the grilled chicken Caesar ciabatta, a pan-pressed-half-pound burger and classic hot dogs.

Leger also occasionally creates a “chef’s special” — anything from a chicken sandwich or a cheesesteak to something entirely different that comes to mind.

Along with the food comes music, as Grill and Chill rotates between a few cover artists.

The weekly lunches first introduced entertainment in the summer of 2012.

Leger said hiring musicians helps attract customers during the summer for students attending classes on campus.

The performers are typically local musicians known around the Bethlehem area, and over the years Leger said Grill and Chill has built relationships with certain musicians.

Chris Lebresco has been performing at the patio for five years now. He has been a full-time musician for the past 15 years, performing gigs Wednesday through Sunday.

He said he initially learned about Grill and Chill from his wife, who works at Lehigh, and he typically performs well-known covers to appeal to the audience.

“I enjoy performing at the grill for many reasons, but especially because of the demographic of both teachers and students,” Lebresco said. “I have to figure out how I can perform for all audiences.”

He will return to the patio Oct. 16.

Crummy said she and her friends enjoy sitting outside and chatting, and it’s nice when they hear their favorite songs come on.

“Everyone is just happier outside with live music and good food,” Crummy said.