Vintage market turns old finds into new community

Bringing together a mix of handpicked vintage items and locally crafted pieces, Sophie Nicholas and Brady McIntyre offer a space where students, Bethlehem residents and vendors can connect through their shared passion for sustainability, creativity and community.

What began as a modest initiative by the Bethlehem natives has quickly evolved into a highly anticipated event in the local vintage scene — the Bethlehem Vintage Market

The market’s co-founders were inspired by the bustling markets they frequented in larger cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia. McIntyre said they wanted to replicate these while instilling a sense of community in Bethlehem.

“There weren’t a lot of vintage markets in the Lehigh Valley,” McIntyre said. “We were traveling to Philly and Baltimore and thought, ‘Why not do this closer to home?’”

They launched the market in May 2023 with just 15 vendors. It has since expanded to nearly 40 vendors at each event, which are typically held in Bethlehem’s Rose Garden and the Sun Inn Courtyard.

“We couldn’t believe the turnout at our first event,” Nicholas said. “The community has been so welcoming and supportive, which makes us even more excited for the future.”

The pair have used their complementary skills to promote their business.

Nicholas has experience in event planning and community outreach, while McIntyre has deep connections in the vintage clothing scene

“(McIntyre) knew so many people in the vintage world, and I knew how to organize and promote the event,” Nicholas said. “It was a perfect match.”

The market also serves as a launchpad for vendors looking to sell their products in a new place.

Salina Badillo, founder of The Retro Keep, said she primarily sold her items on Etsy before joining the market. She found that the Bethlehem Vintage Market offers her something her online store could not: direct interaction with customers.

She said her sales online were slow, which she attributed to the inability for customers to see her products up close.

“Being at the market allows people to interact with my pieces in person, which makes all the difference,” Badillo said. I’ve even had repeat customers come back to see what new items I’ve brought.”

Vendors actively promote each other on social media, tagging one another and sharing stories to increase visibility.

Badillo said this collaborative spirit has helped the market and her business grow both online and offline.

“I’m just starting to gain momentum on Instagram because of the tagging and cross-promoting,” Badillo said. “It’s been amazing to connect with new people and see the market grow.”

Lehigh student Aidan Holt, ’26, attended one of the pop-ups on a rainy day. Despite the weather, he said he had a positive experience.

“Even though it rained almost the entire time, the vendors adapted and made it work,” Holt said. “The food options were really good, and it wasn’t too expensive, so I’d definitely go back, especially on a nicer day.”

Nicholas and McIntyre said they are currently looking for an indoor venue big enough to hold between 40 and50 vendors to avoid future weather-related concerns.

The duo also plans to participate in larger regional events, like Easton’s Garlic Fest, where they will host a two-day vintage market

McIntyre said their long-term vision is to build a space that includes small businesses as well as vintage sellers, creating a platform for all types of local businesses to flourish.