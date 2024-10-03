A look at Lehigh’s financial divide

On any given day as a student on Lehigh’s campus, you’ll overhear some students discussing weekend getaway plans or see them riding luxury cars over the newly installed speed bumps by Taylor gym.

Meanwhile, others are heading to their part-time jobs after or before class, splitting their paycheck between food, school-related items and personal wants.

These students sit in the same classrooms side by side, but their financial realities couldn’t be more different.

With yearly tuition and fees totaling over $64,000 — excluding meal plans, housing and other fees — Lehigh sits above the state average for private universities, which is approximately $51,458.

This financial divide isn’t just a reflection of the outside world — it’s deeply embedded in the ways of Lehigh’s campus life.

Lehigh has become a microcosm of economic disparity.

One glaring example of this divide is the phenomenon of studying abroad.

In 2023, Lehigh recorded that 42% of its students studied abroad —10% higher than the national average of students who study abroad each year.

Though Lehigh may cover some study abroad costs through financial aid for qualifying students, those who take part in the experience are usually still held responsible for expenses including airfare, housing and meals.

A plane ticket alone can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

For wealthier students, this can be seen as a regular part of the college experience. But for those without such financial means, study abroad programs can be a painful reminder of opportunities they can’t afford.

The divide doesn’t stop at study abroad — it pervades every aspect of student life.

The New York Times found that 67% of Lehigh students come from families in the top 20% of the income bracket. And only 2.5% of students come from the bottom 20%. So, owning luxury cars, purchasing expensive items, applying to study abroad programs or traveling for every break are seen as the standard.

This disparity is compounded by the fact that students from lower-income backgrounds often have to take on work-study jobs or part-time work to make ends meet, limiting their time to study for classes or participate in extracurriculars.

But the financial divide at Lehigh is not just about missing out on opportunities, it also impacts mental and emotional well-being.

Research from the Journal of Financial Counseling and Planning shows that students from lower-income backgrounds are more likely to experience financial stress, which can lead to anxiety, depression and feelings of inadequacy.

According to the American Psychological Association, financial strain significantly increases the risk of mental health issues, particularly among college students who already face the pressure of academic success.

Another study from the National Library of Medicine suggests students who work while attending school often experience higher levels of fatigue.

The study states, “Students with full-time jobs have higher levels of academic burnout than work burnout for all dimensions, except cognitive impairment, which is higher for students with part-time jobs.”

The financial pressures affecting lower-income students at Lehigh, and any other institution, aren’t just about the high costs of tuition or trips. Economic strains affect daily decisions from meals to social life to academic opportunities.

We aren’t saying anyone in particular is to blame here. In the end, we understand that Lehigh reflects the broader inequalities of society at large.

But it’s clear that the same campus that offers world-class opportunities for some may feel like a place of exclusion for others.

These discrepancies reveal how deeply financial divides can affect life within its gates.

This contrast in experiences is a reminder that, even within institutions that promise equal opportunity, economic realities continue to draw invisible lines that divide us.