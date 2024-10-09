Students creatively combat hair, skin complaints

The college experience comes with many adjustments, including living away from home for the first time, making new friends and balancing classes.

This change in environment can also pose challenges for students in unexpected ways, as a new diet, different air and water quality, and changes in activity levels can all have an impact on one’s well-being.

The City of Bethlehem’s water and sewer reports indicate that Bethlehem water exceeds all federal and state regulations, and is classified as “very soft” — meaning it has lower levels of calcium and magnesium — which is better for hair and skin health. Still, some Lehigh students notice a decrease in hair and skin health while on campus.

Research about stress-related skin disorders shows when individuals are exposed to stressful events, their neuroendocrine and immune systems — the ones that regulate skin functions — are disturbed. The research examines how stress is a trigger for common dry-skin diseases, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne.

Adapting to a new environment or experiencing stress throughout the year could explain changes in hair and skin, but many students living on campus attribute them to the water quality in their dorms. To combat emerging problems, campus residents have tweaked their daily routines and even implemented creative tactics in their self care to combat negative changes in their hair and skin.

Mackenzie Lyle, ‘28, anticipated facing problems with her hair before coming to Lehigh. She said she entered her first year with strategies to maintain her hair color.

Lyle said she told her hairdresser she was concerned about keeping her bleached and colored hair healthy at school. The hairdresser’s proposed solution was unconventional.

“He told me to rinse out my hair with plain seltzer water after I wash it because the bubbles connect with the metal in your hair,” Lyle said. “I also bought a new brand of shampoo and conditioner that would guarantee my hair color wouldn’t fade.”

Since being at Lehigh, Lyle said her skin feels drier and her hair feels flatter and thinner. This change has made her repurchase products sooner than she anticipated.

“Before this, I could use a drugstore shampoo and conditioner, and my hair would be fine,” Lyle said.

Mia Landau, ‘28, said she’s also had to change her hair routine and spend more money on products since coming to Lehigh.

“My hair became extremely greasy and lost its life from the water, which made me feel so frustrated and insecure because I never had this issue at home,” Landau said. “The water definitely caused me the most stress when it came to settling in and feeling at home here as a freshman.”

Landau said she found a solution through trial and error.

After ascribing her hair struggles to the water in her dorm, she decided to bring her water-filtering Brita pitcher into her shower and use it to rinse her hair and face.

“I would have to go back and forth because it didn’t hold enough water, but I was committed to making it work,” Landau said.

After trying different faucet filters to replace her Brita, she said she finally found a portable filter for her sink and shower on Amazon that worked.

Finding new products to combat hair and skin concerns can get expensive and time-consuming, and Carmen Nadav, ‘27, said her hair routine requires more maintenance on campus than it does at home. She said her hair feels drier and more damaged than at home.

She said she has implemented lower heat and heatless styling methods because she doesn’t want to worsen the issue.

“I definitely use more hair and skin products at school, and it’s way more expensive,” Nadav said. “There are definitely times when I’m upset about my appearance, and it’s specifically because my hair looks bad.”