Bethlehem hosts second annual running festival

Around 3,000 runners lined up at the SteelStacks at the second annual Bethlehem Running Festival to race in one or more of the weekend’s events and raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Races included the newly added 3.8-mile trail run and courses for kids on Oct. 18, a 5K and 10K on Oct. 19 and a half-marathon on Oct. 20. The half marathon could be completed individually or as a relay, and the distance of all four of the weekend’s events combined was 26.2 miles — the same distance as a full marathon.

Before the Bethlehem Running Festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley Health Network, was organized, Bethlehem hosted the Runner’s World Festival, which was hosted annually from 2013 to 2019.

Bart Yasso, director of the Runner’s World Festival, and Michael Ragozzino, director of the Bethlehem Running Festival, joined in 2023 to revive the festival.

“Every time we would run with a group from the Lehigh Valley, they would ask, ‘When is the Runner’s World Festival coming back?’ And ‘Can you guys bring it back?’” Ragozzino said.

Ragozzino founded RUNegades Running Club, a nonprofit organization that combines running with philanthropy and organizes runs to raise money for various causes.

The Pennsylvania Running Company, which Ragozzino also owns, partnered with the running club and other local organizations to organize the event.

Yasso, who grew up in Bethlehem, is nicknamed the “mayor of running.” He said this title stems from his recognition in the Running USA Hall of Champions and because he has raced on all seven continents.

He said running has always been a big part of the city’s culture, and he has seen the importance running has had on Bethlehem during the years spent in the area.

“We have a lot of runners because there are pretty places to run along the river, the rail trails that go through here (the Steel Stacks), the path that goes right through the Southside, that’s what people like,” Yasso said.

Yasso said he designed the Bethlehem Running Festival race courses to showcase the city.

He said the half-marathon in particular allows runners to see every part of the city. It began at the SteelStacks, through the North Side’s downtown and Bethlehem’s quaint neighborhoods.

“You get a little bit of everything,” Yasso said. “You really get a feel of Bethlehem.”

He said the festival boosts the local economy as racers book hotels, dine at restaurants and shop at local stores.

Ragozzino said there were 75 marathon challengers this year, and about 40 percent of festivalgoers returned from the previous year.

“I think a lot of people are making this a tradition, so they want to come back year after year after year,” Ragozzino said.

Sarah Yancey, ‘26, said running has been an outlet for her to escape the busyness of college life and has allowed her to connect with the local community.

However, she said she anticipated the half-marathon course’s terrain to make for a difficult run.

“North Bethlehem and just Bethlehem in general is very hilly, so that’s going to be a challenge,” Yancey said.

Two people broke half-marathon records this year. Alex Price, in the men aged 30-39 group, set a new men’s record at 1 hour, 7 minutes, and Samantha Snukis, in the same age group, beat the women’s record by finishing in 1 hour, 22 minutes.

Along with local runners, the festival drew participants from across the world. Ragozzino said people came from Canada, the UK, Italy and Spain.

Last year’s run raised $24,000 for the American Cancer Society, and Ragozzino said they hope to raise a similar amount this year, though organizers are still calculating costs and awaiting invoices.