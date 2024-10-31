Letter to the editor: Use your power, vote

As five alumni who walked the paths of Lehigh from 1998 to 2002, we write to you today with a sense of hope. Our diverse backgrounds — we majored in mathematics, English, mechanical engineering, theater, political science, journalism and history — reflect the rich tapestry of experiences Lehigh offers its students.

During our time on campus, we immersed ourselves in various aspects of college life. One of us donned the Army uniform in the ROTC Steel Battalion and tackled opponents on the rugby field. The theater department saw our faces both on stage and behind the scenes designing costumes. Greek life played a role for some of us, with sorority sisterhood shaping our college years. And several of us wrote for The Brown & White.

Our college years were punctuated by parties on the Hill and nights at Tally Ho, where we danced and drank with abandon. We hosted job kegs and wine and cheese gatherings, often sipping Arbor Mist and feeling sophisticated beyond our years. These memories, tinged with nostalgia, remind us of a time when our biggest worries seemed trivial compared to what lay ahead.

Our off-campus house at 472 Birkel Avenue became our sanctuary, a place where we shared laughter, tears and unforgettable moments. It was there, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, that we huddled together on our beer- and coffee-stained couch, watching in disbelief as the Twin Towers fell. In that instant, we knew the world had irrevocably changed.

Now, as we look back on those formative years, we realize the current state of our nation feels just as precarious.

The challenges we face today — from climate change to threats to democracy to the never-ending cost of healthcare to restrictions on women’s reproductive freedoms — seem more daunting than ever before. We believe you, the current Lehigh community, have the skills and power to create the change the world needs.

In the years since graduation, our lives have taken various paths. All of us got married, three of us to fellow Lehigh graduates. Collectively, we’ve welcomed eight children into the world. We’ve pursued careers in theater, healthcare, engineering, marketing, technology and entrepreneurship.

Our journeys haven’t been without challenges — three of us have struggled with mental health, two of us navigated the complexities of divorce, and one faced the difficult decision of having an abortion.

We have lived countries and states apart, and we still make it a priority to see each other yearly. These experiences have shaped us, making us more empathetic and aware of the diverse challenges people face.

We share these personal details not for sympathy or judgment, but to emphasize a crucial point: we are you, and you are us. And just as we’ve grown and evolved since our time at Lehigh, so too will you.

But here’s the critical difference — we didn’t fully grasp the immense power we held as college students to shape our nation’s future. It’s a realization that has only grown stronger with time, and it’s the primary reason we’re reaching out to you now.

As Lehigh students, you stand at a pivotal moment in history. The decisions made in the coming years will profoundly impact not just your future, but that of generations to come. Climate change, social justice, economic equality and the very foundations of our democracy hang in the balance, and you have the power to influence these outcomes.

We implore you to recognize and wield this power responsibly. Register to vote. Educate yourselves on the issues at hand. Engage in respectful dialogue with those who hold different views, which we did when we were at Lehigh — two of us were Republicans, and three were Democrats. And when the time comes, exercise your right to vote.

Voting in the United States is more than just a civic duty — it’s a privilege and a freedom many around the world can only dream of. It’s the cornerstone of our democracy, the mechanism by which we collectively chart our nation’s course. And it’s punctuated by the significant milestones we have achieved recently: 2020 marked 100 years of women’s right to vote, and 2021 marked 50 years from when women first entered Lehigh as undergraduates.

As you walk the same paths we once did, attend classes in the same buildings and create memories that will last a lifetime, remember that your voice matters. Your vote matters. You have the power to shape not just your own future, but the future of our nation and the world.

Your time at Lehigh is fleeting, but the impact you can have is enduring. Seize this moment. Cast your votes. Make your voice heard.

The future is in your hands, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll do with it.