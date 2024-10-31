University Productions shapes on-campus entertainment scene

A student organization works behind the scenes to create memorable experiences for their peers.

University Productions is responsible for orchestrating some of the campus’s most popular events, engaging in meticulous planning and delivering entertaining experiences to the student body.

At the heart of University Productions’ success is a comprehensive planning process that begins months in advance. Each semester, the team surveys students through a Google Form to gather their preferences and analyzes attendance data from previous events to gauge interest.

Their planning calendar spans the entire semester, allowing them to coordinate multiple events simultaneously while maintaining attention to detail for each.

Ella Smith, ‘26, one of University Productions’ event directors, said the team first narrows down the ideas presented to them before moving on to logistical planning.

“We ask questions like ‘What kind of companies do we want to go with? Do we want to get everything from one company? Are we using Lehigh catering?’” Smith said.

The organization then uses spreadsheets and detailed to-do lists to manage expenses, vendors and logistics. Last semester, University Productions organized events such as comedy shows and the annual spring concert, which drew a large attendance.

Eric Nguyen, ‘26, an event director, said the club begins by budgeting for what they want and need before reaching out to necessary companies.

“If we’re ever behind on something, it affects the entire event,” Nguyen said.

He said vendor management is one of the most time-consuming aspects of event planning, but the team has developed efficient systems to ensure success.

University Productions’ relationship with vendors goes beyond simple transactions, as they rely on them for nearly every event and must coordinate scheduling for drop-offs and pick-ups.

The team frequently collaborates with companies like Party Pros for inflatables and Lehigh Catering for food and beverages. After receiving quotes, they work closely with their faculty advisor, Mourica Sentine-George, to finalize plans and process payments.

In addition to on-campus events, University Productions also organizes off-campus experiences, which are open to the entire Lehigh student community.

Rheanna Patterson, ‘25, attended multiple off-campus events organized by University Productions.

“I’ve been to the American Dream Mall and their trip to watch a show on Broadway in New York, both of which had free transportation included,” Patterson said.

University Productions directly interacts with artists, and committee members manage various aspects of artist relations, including coordinating arrival times and handling backstage arrangements.

Past performances featured mainstream artists such as Louis the Child, Fetty Wap and COIN. University Productions staff members have the opportunity to meet the artists they are hiring, build connections with them and gain insights into navigation of the music industry

Last year, University Productions hosted Waka Flocka, in which Nguyen had an active role.

“I was essentially the security and would scan people in,” Nguyen said. “After the artists perform, they come backstage and take photos with us. Attending as a part of University Productions for the first time was kind of amazing.”

Starting this semester, University Productions is giving the student body the opportunity to vote on their preferred artists from a selection of nine potential performers for the spring concert. In the past, the team privately chose the artist and built excitement through their Instagram, where they released clues and announced a prize for those who correctly guessed the artist.

Nguyen said University Productions holds their general body meetings every Monday, involving various committees and event directors. During these meetings, they discuss strategies for marketing their events to students, using flyers, lawn signs and social media.

University Productions regularly updates their social media with event announcements and information about their process for selecting the spring concert performer.

Applications for event director positions open each semester, which allows students to apply to join specific communities focused on comedy, music, marketing or excursions.

The organization currently has 18 events directors across various committees with three making up the executive board.