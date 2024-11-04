A look into the State House Representatives

Anna Thomas (D-P.A.)

In a race drawing the attention of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley and beyond, 28-year-old Anna Thomas is campaigning for a seat in the State House for the 137th District against the current state representative, Joe Emrick.

Thomas hopes to represent a fresh and passionate force in local politics with a background deeply tied to Bethlehem Township and a platform forged from personal experiences and childhood memories.

Thomas grew up in Bethlehem Township, a region that has evolved rapidly over her lifetime. Her upbringing is a central theme in her campaign, which is focused on fair education funding, environmental stewardship and reproductive rights.

“I was fully public school, K through 12, and I grew up kind of experiencing the Lehigh Valley’s growth — very rapid growth — in a way that I always understood that there were just kind of downstream effects of lack of planning for that growth,” she said.

Visits to her father’s homeland in Malaysia, where she marveled at the efficient transit systems, inspired her early interest in public infrastructure. She recalls wondering why the U.S. didn’t have a similar system as she watched friends’ parents endure early morning commutes to cities like Manhattan and Philadelphia.

“I just remember being really confused that we didn’t have similar, strong public infrastructure for commuters here in America, which is the best country in the world, right?” Thomas said.

Her connection to the land she grew up on has also been significant to her campaign.

Vivid memories of running alongside farmland in her neighborhood in Bethlehem and connecting with the area’s rural character sparked her passion for farmland preservation.

Thomas’ life took a political turn during her high school years, spurred by sweeping budget cuts within the public education system. She said her favorite ninth-grade English teacher, Jamie, lost her job due to the 2011 budgetary constraints implemented under Gov. Tom Corbett’s administration. That year, more than 56 other employees in public school systems in the Lehigh Valley lost their jobs.

Thomas said she’ll never forget her teacher’s diligence and care for her students.

“It was just a heartbreaking thing,” Thomas said. “When I got that news, I started going to every single school board meeting, and I was fiercely advocating for her to be able to keep her position, and for all those teachers to be able to be able to keep their jobs.”

Now, as a candidate for District 137, Thomas views this race as what she calls a “redemption arc” for the teachers and everyone else she serves in her community.

Thomas said she’s made it a point to ground her campaign in personal interaction.

“You’ve got to get the door to door,” she said. “Like, that’s non-negotiable, because not enough politicians do it nowadays.”

After visiting tens of thousands of homes, she said she had conversations with a diverse range of voters — from die-hard supporters of her opponent to overwhelmed parents concerned about public education.

Joe Emrick (R-P.A.)

Joe Emrick, a Republican who has served in the State House since 2011, once again stands as Thomas’ contender.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania’s Slate Belt region, Emrick attended Bangor High School before pursuing higher education at Lycoming College, where he earned recognition for his academic achievement and was an All-American football player.

He earned a master’s degree in education with a concentration in social studies from Kutztown University. He then made his mark as a high school history teacher, earning accolades for his innovative teaching in entrepreneurship and free enterprise before entering politics.

He began his early career in politics as the chairman of the board of supervisors for Upper Nazareth Township, where he led initiatives to increase police coverage and cut property taxes by 7%.

Now, after more than a decade in the State House, Emrick has built a reputation as an advocate for economic development and growth, local government efficiency and responsible land use.

He currently serves as the Republican chairman of the House Commerce Committee and through his term, Emrick has championed job creation and backed legislation to protect taxpayers.

Out of his legislative duties, Emrick remains active in his community. He serves on the board of Cornerstone Counseling Ministries and is a member of the Nazareth YMCA.

He and his wife, Christine, reside in Upper Nazareth Township, where they raise their two daughters, Olivia and Zoey.

In the last election cycle, Emrick narrowly defeated Thomas. As Pennsylvania residents cast their votes, all eyes are on Thomas as she weaves her narrative into a call for change and Emrick as he strives to build upon his reputation.