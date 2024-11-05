Breaking: Record voter turnout on the South Side

South Bethlehem is experiencing record voter turnout today, with a five-hour wait in line at the Banana Factory as of 3 p.m.

Students and local residents are lined up around the building and down West Second St. in hopes of casting their ballot. Poll volunteers are reminding people that anyone in line before 8 p.m. legally has the right to cast their ballot.

Community Service Office volunteers are handing out snacks, water and food while encouraging people to stay in line as 101.7 FM blasts music from a station car to keep voters eager.

The Brown and White will be updating this story as it develops.