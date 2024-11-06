Former President Donald Trump has won the Pennsylvania race for president with 51% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The race was decided at 2:24 a.m., and Pennsylvania is a key win among important battleground states as the presidential election draws close.

The last South Side poll at the Banana Factory closing its polls at 9:30 p.m. Trump’s Northampton county win came at 2 a.m.

Drew Smith, ‘27, said he voted for Harris because he is passionate about the economy and gun control.

“I plan to vote for Harris to uphold democracy, support freedom of choice, not have total tariffs on the country, and so that there could be more unity,” Smith said.

With 3,386,978 votes to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 3,193,439 votes in the swing state, Trump will gain 19 electoral votes.

Trump’s victory is the second in Pennsylvania by a Republican in a presidential race since 1988.

As of 2:43 am, Trump has 267 electoral college votes to Harris’ 214. 270 of 538 are required for election.