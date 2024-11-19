Witty jabs inked onto white banners fill the windows of Lehigh’s student housing.

The Marching 97’s roar weaves in and out of buildings on campus.

Lehigh is alive with chatter about who will win the football game.

We all know what that means.

It’s everybody at Lehigh’s favorite time of the year — Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry week, widely known as Le-Laf.

The first Le-Laf game was played in 1884, and the culture surrounding the rivalry was originally sports-oriented, with the main focus on the outcome of the football game.

But as time passed and Lehigh’s culture shifted away from athletics, Le-Laf week has become more focused on other annual Le-Laf activities.

Without these traditions, Le-Laf week would lack the fun and excitement students anticipate all year. They’re more than just yearly festivities. They help weave together Lehigh’s tight-knit community, and they make Le-Laf special to students, faculty, staff and alumni.

But where does the appeal of Lehigh’s traditions stem from, and how do they play a role in shaping Le-Laf culture?

Before the completion of Goodman Stadium in 1988, Le-Laf home games were played in Taylor Stadium, which was located where Rauch Business Center and the Zoellner Center for the Arts currently stand on the edge of the Asa Packer campus. Goodman Stadium, on the other hand, is on a completely separate Lehigh campus that can only feasibly be reached via car or bus.

Going to the football game is less appealing for students since the stadium was moved, which has decreased the relevance of the actual game played and its outcome in regards to Le-Laf culture.

This shaped Le-Laf into what it is today: a week of school pride and evolved tradition.

Bed races originated in 1966, organized by Lehigh’s Interfraternity Council. The concept was to take an old cart, build a dorm bed with wheels and see which team could roll down Fraternity Hill the fastest.

Bed races drew major crowds in the ‘70s and ‘80s until being deemed “too unsafe” in the ‘90s.

In 2007, the Lehigh Student Alumni Association reinstated bed races, but multiple aspects of the tradition had been modified. Though bed races are a nostalgic tradition, a lot of the thrill, appeal and creativity of the event was taken away due to the safety restrictions.

The Interfraternity Council no longer hosts the race, and it was moved off the Hill and down to the Memorial Walkway.

Now hosted by the university hosts the event, anyone is allowed to participate, but it’s mandated that students use pre-built beds made by the school that replicate Lehigh dorm beds.

Though it’s nice to hear Lehigh is concerned about student safety, these measures have taken a toll on the buzz and excitement surrounding bed races at Lehigh.

Rivalry banners reflect another modern shift in Lehigh’s culture and traditions.

Though there’s no specific date for when rivalry banners originated at Lehigh, it seems it’s a more recent tradition than bed races. The tradition includes the hanging of long, white bed sheets with a painted phrase that aims to make fun of Lafayette from students’ windows.

And even LUPD participates, with this year’s banner on the station reading “Stupidity is not a crime. Lafayette, you’re free to go.”

Over the years, banners have evolved from innocent jokes and pop culture references to edgy and blunt insults, with some even including themes of sex or drinking.

“Laf didn’t thank Beyonce” or “Laf Tuah” are a common sight this year, along with a Venn diagram comparing olive oil and Lafayette, both being “extra virgin.”

This reflects an overall change in Lehigh’s Le-Laf culture and the ability for a tradition to be altered without losing its popularity or significance.

Regardless of their evolution, traditions like bed races and banner hanging continue to be the cornerstone of Lehigh’s student life.

It’s vital to preserve and adapt these traditions as time goes on and things change. They are crucial for Le-Laf week and for the overall preservation of the identity and culture of the campus community.

And remember…GO HAWKS!