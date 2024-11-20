Clutch runs onto the field moments before the Mountain Hawks. He jumps up and down and flaps his wings, encouraging the crowd to get excited for the players’ entrance.

This is just the beginning of the mascot’s celebration of the sporting event. From kick-off to the last play of the game, he cheers on the team and engages with fans.

In addition to the team of people assisting him throughout the game, Clutch said having a consistent routine before each game helps the hawk prepare.

“I get out on the grass and start my stretches, and once I’m nice and limber, I’ll go out and meet some of my friends who are working at the stadium, and they’ll help me get into my jersey,” Clutch said. “After that, I am all good to go, and I get to go out and meet all the fans.”

Ryan Dilts, the assistant director of sales and marketing at Lehigh, has overseen Clutch for two years. He said the hiring process involves student inquiries, interviews and shadowing current mascots.

He also said during games he lets Clutch know which members of the crowd he should make sure to interact with.

“It’s kind of just coaching him up, along with our other spirit groups like cheer and pep band,” Dilts said. “Just making sure they’re all on the same page for the game to create the best game day atmosphere we possibly can.”

Dilts also said Clutch is responsible for connecting the student body with athletics and one way the hawk does this is with t-shirt tosses into the stands.

Sean Hughes, Lehigh Athletics’ game day marketing assistant, also helps manage Clutch. Hughes said his responsibilities include setting up marketing events and escorting Clutch to different places in the stadium.

He said Clutch has a positive impact on the atmosphere at games, especially during tough matches or inclement weather.

Hughes said his favorite memories of Clutch are the hawks high-energy reactions after touchdowns and interactions with local middle school football teams.

“We got Clutch a special flag this year for him to wave around,” Hughes said. “It’s a big white flag, so he just, sprints down the field, very, very high energy.”

Clutch said his team supports him by keeping him on schedule.

“They tell me when to go out on the field, like, for example, whenever we roll the Domino’s Dice,” Clutch said. “I get to go out there with those students and cheer them on.”

Emma Valle, junior co-captain of the Lehigh cheerleading team, said Clutch’s energy boosts the crowd’s excitement, and he’s especially impactful for younger fans.

“They just absolutely adore him,” Valle said. “It really helps make the game more entertaining for them and keep them more at ease.”

She also said Clutch is an honorary cheerleader who integrates well with the team, enhancing their performances without needing to learn specific cheers.

“He’ll always find someone’s (poms) to go pick up and stand in line with us and act like a cheerleader,” Valle said.