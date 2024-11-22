Lehigh Bed Races Roll Through Campus

As the sun set over Packer Avenue, students gathered along the sidewalk ready to cheer on the annual bed races — a beloved tradition that marks the middle of rivalry week between Lehigh University and Lafayette College.

Known as “The Rivalry,” the Lehigh-Lafayette football game is the longest-standing rivalry game in college football history, and this year marks the 160th annual recurrence.

At this year’s bed races competition, 32 teams went head-to-head, bringing energy and excitement to the event. In the end, Team “Go Bananas” took home the first place trophy, and “Team Prime” came in second place.

When the MC asked how many students, faculty and staff were attending for the first time, about half the crowd cheered in response. This energy extended beyond the sidewalk, as participants brought their own excitement to the start line, ready to showcase their creativity and competitive spirit.

Lia Prato, ‘25, first participated in bed races as a freshman. Now a senior, she said she was eager to take part one last time before graduating. She said her team, “The Five Little Frogs Jumping on the Bed,” embraced the tradition with enthusiasm.

“We did not train at all, but we do have a division one athlete on our team,” Prato said.

Although she participated in the bed races, Prato said her favorite tradition of the week is the banners, where students playfully poke fun at Lafayette. She said they’re funny, and students and faculty get really creative.

Marti Colasurdo, ‘25, said she loves taking part in the bed races tradition, especially when she teams up with her Kappa Alpha Theta lineage. Colasurdo and her team call themselves the “Sole Survivors,” inspired by the CBS show, Survivor.

“There are so many people that come out for it,” Colasurdo said. “It is a big tradition with pretzels and hot chocolate, and the whole university is here so there is a lot of camaraderie.”

She said she loves going against others, and she credits the women’s club lacrosse team for helping her develop that competitive spirit.

While some students may initially be hesitant to participate, Colasurdo said there’s no reason to be.

“Definitely give it a shot,” Colasurdo said. “It is very low pressure, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

Although this is her final year at Lehigh, Colasurdo said she hopes her Greek lineage will keep participating in this tradition long after she graduates.

For those like Samir Pernell, ‘26, it was their first time attending the races as an audience member.

“I just happened to be at FML when this started, so I thought ‘Why not check it out?’” Pernell said. “It’s actually fun.”

He said bed races are tied with the football game as his favorite tradition.

“I’m just here to watch people go crazy,” Pernell said. “I don’t have anyone in particular, but some of them are my friends. I’m rooting for everybody.”

Pernell said his favorite part of the night was seeing all his friends and experiencing the sense of community at Lehigh.

“I like the costumes and the outfits,” Pernell said. “This is a really cozy setting.”

Even Lehigh’s president, Joseph Helble couldn’t resist joining in on the fun.

“I’m rooting for Lehigh,” Helble said. “I’m rooting for all the teams. A good spirited competition.”

Helble said in addition to the football game itself, one of his favorite traditions during this week is the Turkey Trot, an exhilarating 2.5-mile run that starts at the ASA Packer Campus and climbs “The Hill.”

“The bed races are up there too,” Helble said. “Let’s not forget the Marching 97 echo flaming the campus, so pretty much all of it.”

For Helble, the excitement of rivalry week extends beyond just the game and traditions. It’s the entire atmosphere on campus that makes the experience memorable.

“I love the fact that the campus just comes alive this week, and everyone comes out and engages in all of this,” Helble said. “That to me is a lot of fun.”

Helble said his favorite part of bed races is the competition itself.

“Seeing the crazy costumes, and seeing everyone come out regardless of class year running as hard as they can and pushing a ridiculous bed,” Helble said.

Although not his first time watching the bed races, he said he likes it now because as president it’s a single-elimination competition.

When Helble was a student at Lehigh, he said the competition consisted of single beds “insanely careening down the mountain.”

“This is much better and a lot safer,” Helble said.