College students today are navigating a world of endless distractions. Smartphones, social media and streaming platforms seem to pose an ever-present lure amidst our studies.

While all students strive to excel in their academic pursuits and foster connections with each other, some bring an unwelcome companion to campus: their video game console.

The debate over the role of gaming while attending college has been gaining momentum, with concerns about its potential impact on academic performance and overall well-being rising.

We don’t think video games can be seen as a harmless pastime anymore. They’ve evolved into an addictive force that can hinder a student’s ability to focus, succeed in their studies and interact with others face-to-face.

We think students would be better off leaving their electronic counterparts at home in the first place.

Video games are designed to be captivating, offering players a sense of control, accomplishment and instant gratification. Unlike the slow and sometimes uncertain pace of real-life goals, gaming offers an immediate reward system: defeating enemies, completing missions and leveling up.

This sense of progress, combined with the ability to make choices within the game, creates an incredibly engaging experience.

The very structure of video games taps into our desire for control over the outcome, which is often absent in other areas of life. This is a fundamental reason why video games are so addictive.

The ability to shape the narrative in a game gives players a sense of mastery over their environment.

This empowerment can be highly appealing, especially for students who may struggle with the challenges and unpredictability of university life.

However, the gratification from gaming is often fleeting.

As players advance further in a game, the excitement soon wears off, leading to the temptation to revisit old games or jump from one game to the next in search of that same excitement.

Being obsessed with video games lies in the design of the game itself, as developers use sophisticated psychological techniques to keep players engaged. Rewards such as achievements, in-game currencies and unlockable content serve as positive reinforcement, encouraging players to keep playing.

But the longer a player engages with the game, the more difficult it becomes to put it down, creating a cycle of play that can stretch for hours.

Moreover, many games have elements like multiplayer modes, and this sense of “social interaction” further enhances the allure.

Playing alongside others or competing against friends builds a sense of community and achievement that can be hard to resist, but we believe in-person connections — especially in college — are much more impactful and formative.

When the social elements of video games are combined with the thrill of competition, video games take on an even more addictive quality.

In college, where academic demands are at their peak, the temptation to gain fulfillment from video games can be even stronger.

A study session or an essay may seem dull in comparison to the excitement found in a video game. Some students combat the stress of not doing well in class or receiving a poor grade by playing a game they know they can win.

It’s common for students to spend hours playing games on their Xbox or PlayStation, even late into the hours of the night.

But doing so can lead to physical exhaustion, mental burnout — and most concerning — a dip in academic performance. It can also limit students’ engagement with other students face-to-face, lessening genuine connections that we find incredibly valuable to the college experience.

Some students choose not to bring their gaming consoles to school altogether, recognizing they’re better off without the pull of the screen. The choice to avoid video games is an intentional strategy to safeguard academic success, helping students stay focused and productive. It also promotes socialization, increasing student’s in-person interactions with one another.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the students themselves.

Setting clear boundaries, like limiting gaming to weekends or after major academic milestones, can help students maintain control of their habits.

By fostering a healthy balance between work and leisure, college students can stay focused without falling prey to the all-consuming allure of the gaming world.