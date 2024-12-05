Stroll Around the Neighborhood: Getting by on the South Side

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to various community members about how they find hope and resilience.

Gwendolyn, South Side Resident

Q: What do you and your neighbors have in common?

G: I’m from New York, so I have nothing in common with anyone here. I paint houses, I do my job and that’s it. I lost my son down here on Fourth Street, so I’m a whole different woman. I’m hurt, so I’m just going on trying to live. I go on the best I can living with my child not being here.

Q: What are you looking forward to right now?

G: I’m looking forward to going home, getting some Chinese food and relaxing.

Q: Do you have any holiday traditions?

G: No, I don’t celebrate Christmas.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

G: Always love people and help others. I used to work at New Bethany Ministries, giving out clothes and food. People love me in this whole neighborhood.

Hank Gonzalez, Owner of Hank’s Auto Service

Q: What do you and your neighbors have in common?

HG: I live over by Stabler Arena — they’re all nice, humble people. They just want to have an easy life, free of problems, like any human being.

Q: What are you looking forward to right now?

HG: I’m going to Panama in January. My son lives there, so I’m looking forward to that.

Q: What’s your biggest worry right now?

HG: I take things day by day and learn to accept whatever adversities we suffer. When you have the right mindset, you can deal with them. They make you stronger, not weaker.

Q: What makes you proud to live in the South Side?

HG: Just the people, everything here. Everything over here is nice.

Diany Diaz and Selena Gunnsi, Employees at C23Ink

Q: What do the people you see at your store have in common?

DD: Everyone is some level of overwhelmed. I think it’s really relieving to tattoo somebody. I can relieve some of whatever (is happening) in the outside world when you’re getting tattooed. You’re not worried about the outside world. You’re just having a good time.

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the South Side?

SG: The variety of different people coming through is nice because growing up I didn’t have many people around. It’s nice to see different personalities.

Q: What are you looking forward to right now?

SG: Expanding our business and seeing more and more people come through. Hopefully we can branch out more. We do a lot of charity events too, so hopefully we can touch more people on that side.

DD: I’m looking forward to developing my skill in tattooing and really finding my style and my mark.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

SG: I was once told, “You have to go through some shit to get some shit.” That’s always stuck with me really hard, especially through hard times. You just have to go with the punches before you can get what you actually want.

DD: The saddest thing in life is wasted talent. A lot of people, especially older people, always say, “I wish I would’ve done this or that.” It hurts me because I’m so young, and I don’t want to live up to that age and reflect back on my life like — damn, I never tattooed because I was scared or never spoke to people because I was afraid. If you have a talent or something that you like doing, even if it’s just a hobby, use it. Don’t be afraid to.

Despina Giampilis, Founder of La Madame Biscuit Cookies

Q: What brings you to the South Side?

DG: My husband owns this building. He told me, “Go and get out of the house — I have a vacancy.” I was like, “Alright, cool.” According to my husband, this is the up-and-coming area to start a business. We just opened three weeks ago.

Q: What are you looking forward to right now?

DG: Growing my business (and) getting to know the South Side. Honestly, the South Side has been so welcoming, so it’s been great.

Q: What’s your biggest worry right now?

DG: I want my business to obviously succeed here, but I don’t think I’m worried about anything.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

DG: Share what you love doing. I love baking cookies, and I’ve shared my inspiration and love for baking cookies. Basically, to love what you do.