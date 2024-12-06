Library design competition seeks replacement art for atrium

As students shuffle between classes, cram for exams and settle in for late-night study sessions, one sight in the E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library is ever-present: the paper cranes cascading from the ceiling.

For some, these paper birds are simply decor. For others, they’ve become a quiet symbol of patience and creativity.

Lehigh’s Library and Technology Services is giving students the chance to leave their mark with a new design competition to create an art installation to replace the former display.

Open to all students individually or in teams of up to four, the competition offers a $600 prize for the winners, with LTS setting aside a $20,000 budget for materials to bring students’ ideas to life.

The project’s original Dec. 4 deadline was extended to Jan. 8, 2025, after students requested more time to develop their ideas.

Jesse Pearson, the director of administrative and planning for LTS, said the idea for the project was inspired during the COVID pandemic.

“During the pandemic, all of our spaces were very much empty,” Pearson said. “I and Vice Provost Greg Reihman took a tour of our spaces, walking around and reimagining what these spaces could be once we were back after the pandemic.”

Pearson said Reihman noticed the paper cranes in the library’s lobby and wondered about their history. The cranes, created in 2015 by the Art, Architecture and Design Club, replaced an earlier installation of dreamcatchers made by students.

Tara Coyle, the LTS Project coordinator, said showcasing student creations is a library tradition, particularly on the sixth floor, where displays change each semester.

Coyle said when the idea of a new installation arose, she formed a committee of faculty and staff. She selected people who she thought would be interested in the project and would like to weigh in, including art, architecture and design professors, and Joe Hartner, the director of facilities.

Coyle said the committee provided valuable feedback based on their experiences with design competitions.

She also said LTS rolled out its strategic plan last year, which aligns with Lehigh’s strategic plan and provided inspiration for the competition.

“We’re hoping that the inspiration of our strategic plan, the innovation and the forward thinking produces results from these brilliant students on campus who are just coming up with the coolest designs and creations,” Coyle said.

Pearson said the goal is to create something eye-catching that tells a story, and the purpose is to create a hands-on learning experience for students.

“We could have contracted out to a commercial art company outside and pay someone, but it really wouldn’t be a Lehigh creation,” Pearson said. “That’s what we really wanted.”

He said the installation should be created by the Lehigh community, for the Lehigh community.

“We would love to have our students who are engaged in this project to come back, five years later or 50 years later, with their families and say, ‘Hey, I was a part of this, and there’s a story here,’” Pearson said.

Kenna Macdonald, ‘27, is working with Holly Fasching, ‘26, to create a design to submit to the competition. Macdonald said her past experience with large-scale art installations inspired her to participate.

She also said she wants to enhance educational spaces.

“I got into it (designing) when I was 16, so when I heard about this design challenge, I felt like it could be a great passion project for me,” Macdonald said.

The pair started their project by surveying around 60 students about how they felt about campus spaces and where they felt the most productive.

Macdonald said, based on the survey results, their design incorporates materials proven to boost focus and happiness. She also said they aim to make the library a more welcoming place for students by adding a nice feature that doesn’t dominate the space too much.

“This is where you run into friends,” Macdonald said. “This is where people catch up, and hopefully this design will really enhance that and maybe give people something to talk about or something to stare at when thinking through a problem.”

Macdonald and Fasching’s project, which draws inspiration from nature, aims to bring a sense of magic and peace to the space.

“I want it to be something you can walk around in, and it moves and looks a little different each time,” Macdonald said. “I would love it if it brought a smile to a student’s face.”

Coyle said the winning design should be innovative, creatively tell the story of LTS and promote interdisciplinary research.

She said the top criteria in this competition are that installation art should own the space, be developed based on the space and tell a story.

Pearson said the installation could take many forms, whether it be a physical, digital or holographic installation.

She said since the installation will be in the lobby, she hopes it’ll be a gateway for students to come in and explore LTS.

While the cranes have remained in place for nine years, Pearson said library staff plan to refresh all of the building’s spaces going forward. Based on an LTS circle done about two years ago, he said enhancements to the library have been well-received.

Pearson also said he’s confident another student contest will be held in the future.