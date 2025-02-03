From Toastique to Cafe Crewy: A fresh take on a community favorite

A familiar spot in the business district of South Bethlehem ended 2024 as one thing and entered the new year another.

Toastique, a health restaurant on East Third Street once known for its cold-pressed juices and smoothies, transformed into Cafe Crewy at the beginning of January. The restaurant swapped its old menu for new offerings, introducing a wider selection of dishes.

Toastique specialized in a variety of toasts ranging from avocado and hummus to smoked salmon. It also offered a selection of smoothies and smoothie bowls.

Now, Cafe Crewy is in the process of unveiling a revamped menu designed to appeal to a broader range of customers.

“It was time for a transition,” Jessica Morrissey, manager of Cafe Crewy, said.

While the new eatery remains in the same location and has kept its familiar appearance, Dana Katz, a former Toastique frequenter, said Cafe Crewy’s menu offers more choices, and she’s impressed with the quality of the ingredients.

“The transition from Toastique to Cafe Crewy would be considered a hit,” Katz said.

The new menu includes breakfast sandwiches like the Avocado Affair and Caprese Sandwich, smoothies like the Berry Blast and Dear John, and smoothie bowls like the Sunset Bowl. The menu also includes items like yogurt parfaits, coffee and oatmeal.

“I am dying to try the ‘PB Power Smoothy’ and add chocolate protein powder, as recommended by an employee,” Katz said.

Angelica Maldonado was an employee at Toastique and stayed with the restaurant through its transition to Cafe Crewy. She said she believes the updated menu is more inclusive and better suited for a diverse range of customers including children, families and students.

“It has been really exciting, getting adjusted to the flow of things and the changes,” Maldonado said. “There are a lot of new faces, which always spices things up.”

Morrissey said the staff is focused on offering high-quality products at a fair price.

“For the quality of the ingredients that they are using and the quality of their products, I do believe it is worth the price,” Katz said.

In addition to its food and drink offerings, the cafe is connected to and collaborates with a boutique next door called Crewy Woo.

Crewy Woo is a family-run business also managed by Morrissey. It has remained part of the cafe through its changes, offering a variety of items including candles, customized stickers, clothing, hats and wallets.

According to Crewy Woo’s website, the staff carefully curates each piece, offering unique and quality items to shoppers.

Morrissey said the shop is especially important to her, and the logo, which features a purple flower, holds personal significance to her family.

“Violet was my grandma’s name, which is why it’s in the logo,” she said.

Morrissey said the rebrand of Toastique to Cafe Crewy has received positive feedback from the local community so far.

Katz said the employee taking her order during her visit seemed enthusiastic and clearly proud of the cafe’s menu.

Maldonado said she feels like there is a more calm energy in the atmosphere ever since the transition to Cafe Crewy.

“It feels optimistic,” Maldonado said. “It has been really exciting getting adjusted to the flow of things and the changes.”