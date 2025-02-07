Bioengineering professor receives National Science Foundation Award

Lehigh’s department of bioengineering announced on Jan. 13 that bioengineering professor Tomas Gonzalez-Fernandez received the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award. The award will provide a minimum of $500,000 in funding over the course of five years to support his research on biomaterials and gene editing.

According to the National Science Foundation’s website, the award is designed to assist those early in their careers to establish independent research programs while integrating their work with educational and outreach initiatives.

Gonzalez-Fernandez said his project focuses on using engineering biomaterials, which are substances designed to interact with biological systems, to improve the safety and effectiveness of CRISPR gene editing — a technology that allows scientists to modify the genetic makeup of organisms.

He said his research aims to develop biomaterial-based delivery systems, a technology used to encapsulate and release drugs in a controlled manner, to ensure CRISPR is activated only in specific tissues or organs.

While CRISPR enables precise gene modifications, Gonzalez-Fernandez said there are challenges in its delivery, as there are unintended effects on non-targeted cells.

“The grant is crucial because it provides substantial resources to help researchers establish and grow their programs in the first few years of their tenure,” Gonzalez-Fernandez said.

With the funding, he intends to recruit two additional doctoral students and acquire lab materials necessary for the research. Gonzalez-Fernandez said these funds offer essential financial support for both research efforts and educational initiatives, allowing his lab to make significant advancements.

Gonzalez-Fernandez also plans to use the funding to expand outreach efforts. He said some of the money will go toward outreach programs at the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, as well as creating educational content on his YouTube channel, where he shares research and science-based videos.

Josh Graham, ‘26 G, a doctoral student conducting research with Gonzalez-Fernandez, is one of the two current students working in the lab.

“Specifically, we’re working on regenerating cartilage, which could help people with osteoarthritis or traumatic knee injuries,” Graham said.

Gonzalez-Fernandez said much of Graham’s research supported the grant application and subsequent projects.

Gonzalez-Fernandez said his research poses potential clinical contributions to the field of regenerative medicine. When injected into the body, CRISPR components can potentially spread beyond their intended target, increasing the risk of unintended genetic modifications.

By incorporating CRISPR into biomaterials, Gonzalez-Fernandez said he aims to localize its activity, reducing potential side effects and increasing the technology’s precision.

Graham said a lot of the work focuses on fundamental research, including understanding how CRISPR interacts with stem cells and refining its application for regenerative therapies.

Graham also said the goal is to take stem cells from another part of the body — like bone marrow from the hip — and treat them with CRISPR gene editing. The stem cells would then be directed to develop into cartilage tissue.

“If we can incorporate CRISPR within a biomaterial, we can localize its activity to the target site, reducing side effects and improving its effectiveness,” Gonzalez-Fernandez said.

Kate Bullard, senior research program officer at the Office of the Vice Provost for Research, said grant-writing is considered a highly competitive process, and applicants don’t often receive funding on their first attempt. The application process runs from January until submission in July, and recipients hear back in December, making it nearly a year-long effort.

Gonzalez-Fernandez credited faculty career writing workshops at Lehigh as a major factor in his success. He said these workshops guide faculty through the grant-writing process, providing structured feedback and peer support.

Bullard said the workshops aim to help faculty present their research in a compelling way.

“Having a group to share drafts with and receive feedback was invaluable,” Bullard said.

Undergraduate students will also have opportunities to engage in hands-on research for Gonzalez-Fernandez’s project through programs such as Lehigh’s STEM Summer Internship and the RARE program.

These initiatives will not only contribute to the lab’s ongoing projects, but will also help train the next generation of bioengineers, Gonzalez-Fernandez said.

Looking ahead, Gonzalez-Fernandez said he has outlined his plans for the next phase of his research and mentorship.

“I’m excited to bring in new PhD students and expand our capabilities,” he said.