For three years, junior Dakota Russell has been a midfielder for the Lehigh women’s soccer team. But her athletic journey isn’t defined by just soccer.

Russell also ran track in middle and high school. Beyond competing, she once enjoyed going for up to 10-mile runs to clear her mind.

This season, she has revived that passion by deciding to walk onto the varsity track team as a middle-distance runner in addition to playing on the soccer team.

Russell notches herself in company with former dual-sport student athletes who also ran track and played soccer at Lehigh, including Clare Severe, ‘19, Mary Casey, ‘20, and Miranda Royds, ‘21.

Russell said she’s been considering the decision to play both sports since her first year at Lehigh, and she credits Severe, Casey and Royds for motivating her to walk on.

Being a dual-sport student-athlete has been challenging at times yet fulfilling, Russell said.

“I am having so much fun,” she said. “It’s not only been rewarding athletically, but it’s also been great socially. I’ve made so many new friends.”

The track team welcomed Russell just before its meet against Lafayette College on Feb. 1, where she raced in the 1000-meter.

“Just stepping up to race in the brown and white was exciting enough, but debuting against our rivals made it even more special,” Russell said.

Russell said she couldn’t help but shed a tear after the meet, when she saw her soccer teammates who came to support her.

“It was just so meaningful to know that I have such a strong support system backing me in this new journey and that they’re going to be there every step of the way,” Russell said.

Of her former soccer teammates, Russell said forward Corinne Lyght, ‘24, played a big role in her decision to walk onto the track team.

Russell said she lives by the quote “protect your peace,” which she has tattooed on her, and she credits Lyght for encouraging her to uphold its sentiment.

She recalled when Lyght asked her if running track would protect her peace, urging her that if it did, then Russell should go for it.

Lyght said Russell is like a little sister to her and has been one of her closest friends since they first met through soccer. She also said she always knew Russell could be a successful walk-on.

“I feel like (Russell) was always a runner first,” Lyght said. “She’s the person who embraces fitness and always wants to go out and run extra miles.”

Russell is always looking to get better, Lyght said. For that reason, she said Russell walking on wasn’t really a surprise, as it feels like she’s been waiting a long time to do so.

At track practice, Russell typically trains with senior distance runner Maddison Hayes.

Hayes said Russell lights up any room she walks into with her smile and energy, and Russell easily adapted to the middle-distance squad without any issues.

As a double-sport athlete, Hayes said Russell is paving a great path. She said she doesn’t personally know many athletes who compete in two sports and praised the cooperation of both coaches to enable Russell to pursue soccer and track.

“I think she’s showing that if you are passionate about something and really want to do things you enjoy, there is a way to make it a reality,” Hayes said.

Following the legacy of those who paved the way for her, Russell aims to continue excelling in both of her sports while protecting her peace.